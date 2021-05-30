Two dead and 20 injured in mass shooting at Florida club

Wo31 MAY Miami shooting Police tape blocks the scene of a shooting near a Billiard's club that was rented for a concert after three gunmen killed two people and injured 20 overnight in the Hialeah area of Miami Dade county. AFP (ERIC BARADAT)

Two people were killed and more than 20 injured in a mass shooting in southern Florida in the US early on Sunday.

Police are searching for the assailants who pulled up outside a billiards club to the north-west of Hialeah, a suburb of Miami, and opened fire on a crowd using handguns and assault rifles.

“I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and two have sadly died,” Miami-Dade police director Alfredo Ramirez III said on social media.

“These are cold-blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice.”

I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died. These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims. — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) May 30, 2021

The gunfire erupted early Sunday at El Mula Banquet Hall, which had been rented out for a concert.

Three people got out of an off-road vehicle and opened fire on the crowd outside, Mr Ramirez said, in what is believed to be a targeted shooting.

It one of several that have taken place in the past few weeks in the US, and fuels the debate over the country's gun laws.

It comes before the fifth anniversary of the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, when Omar Mateen killed 49 people on June 12, 2016.

About 40,000 people in the US die each year in gun incidents. More than half of them are suicides.

There were at least 200 mass shootings in the country in the first 132 days of this year, according to a report by the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit research group.

