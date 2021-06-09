Fears US pull-out from Afghanistan will leave hostages languishing

Campaign group calls for fate of kidnapped citizens to be central to any peace deal

Mark Frerichs, pictured in Iraq, was abducted in Afghanistan in January 2020. AP
Mark Frerichs, pictured in Iraq, was abducted in Afghanistan in January 2020. AP

President Joe Biden’s plan to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan this year will make it harder to track and rescue Americans held by the Taliban, a group representing the families of hostages said on Wednesday.

The James W Foley Legacy Foundation said in its annual report that the release of US citizens should have been a greater factor in talks before the US agreed to a peace deal with the Taliban in February 2020.

Three Americans are known to be missing in Afghanistan.

Mark Frerichs, a former US Navy diver, was working as a contractor when he was kidnapped in the capital Kabul weeks before the US-Taliban deal was signed. It is believed he was at the time being held by the Taliban-linked Haqqani network.

Cydney Mizell, a humanitarian aid worker who lived in the southern city of Kandahar, was kidnapped by gunmen in 2008. The US said she was probably killed the same year.

Writer Paul Overby disappeared in Khost Province, in eastern Afghanistan in 2014, on his way to Waziristan, in Pakistan's Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

US aid worker Cydney Mizell, 49, was seized in Kandahar in 2008 and is feared dead. AFP
US aid worker Cydney Mizell was seized in Kandahar in 2008 and is feared dead. AFP

The US is offering rewards of $5 million for information leading to the location, recovery and return of each of these Americans.

The foundation said it was concerned about the fate of hostages in Afghanistan with the prospect of a resurgence by Al Qaeda and the Taliban.

All US and Nato-allied troops – including those involved in special operations – are scheduled to end the country's longest war by September 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on New York and Washington that sparked the invasion of Afghanistan.

The group said once US troops had left, it would "become more difficult to generate the intelligence needed to find Americans and conduct rescue operations for current hostages held in the area”.

It said that falling US troop numbers was "an erosion of the leverage needed to make progress on resolving these cases”.

“The continued holding of US hostages undermines the credibility of any negotiation or deal on other topics with the hostage-holders,” it said.

Concerns Taliban could regain total control

The US said this month it was halfway through the withdrawal process and was on track to hit its September deadline. Observers fear the mass drawdown could clear the way for the Taliban to assume total control and reverse human rights progress made since the terrorist group was removed from power in 2001.

The report, based on interviews with former hostages, their families and officials, said it was broadly happy with changes brought in by the US government in 2015, which included an FBI-led hostage recovery cell.

But it said more needed to be done to make hostage recovery a greater priority during talks with enemies of the US.

Read More

Gen Frank McKenzie said the coming months would be critical for Afghanistan’s future and urged the Afghan government and the Taliban to resume talks in Doha. CQ Roll Call via Getty ImagesUS Centcom chief: Afghanistan withdrawal now 50 per cent complete

Some families believed that securing the release of the hostages “was not made a precondition for any settlement during the peace talks in Doha, Qatar, with the Taliban”.

“Across conflict zones since 2015, in Syria, Yemen, Iraq, and Afghanistan at least, we have seen that Americans come home when US negotiators place priority on their return,” the report said.

US officials told The Washington Post that talks on the fate of hostages in Afghanistan took place behind closed doors.

They said it resulted in the Taliban taking custody of an American hostage previously held by the Haqqani network.

Senior US peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, told Congress he had repeatedly demanded the release of Mr Frerichs and “enlisted the support of senior Qatari and Pakistani officials on his behalf”.

The American government said it would retain a US embassy presence, but that would become more difficult should the military’s departure lead to a Taliban takeover.

The US hopes that new technology, including drones, will help to bridge the intelligence gap.

The foundation was created by Diane Foley, whose son, James Foley, was killed by ISIS militants in 2014 while in Syria as a freelance journalist. The group tracks 54 publicly known people held hostage or illegally detained around the world.

Foley's death and that of other western hostages by ISIS terrorists led to the 2015 overhaul, after families complained that their voices were not being heard by the US government.

Updated: June 9, 2021 06:50 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
The report comes at a time of renewed focus on how the medical establishment treats indigenous women. AP

Report finds indigenous Canadian women still forcibly sterilised

The Americas
A close-up of a periodical cicada. It was not reported how the insects affected the press plane due to accompany US President Joe Biden. AFP

Biden buzzed by cicada as swarm of noisy insects delays press flight

The Americas
Biogen shares surged after US regulators approved the experimental drug Aduhelm, for use in patients with early onset Alzheimer's disease. EPA / DAVID A. WHITE 

What does Biogen's approved drug mean for those who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s?

Health
The US government will evaluate apps such as TikTok and block those that pose a security risk. Reuters

White House drops Trump orders trying to ban TikTok and WeChat

The Americas
Peter Rosalita, 10, with his parents Ruel Rosalita and Vilma Villegas in Abu Dhabi. The National 

Abu Dhabi's Peter Rosalita on his 'America's Got Talent' journey

Television
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez
epa08673114 Jobless graduates wear hard hats and fluro vests during a protest near the green zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, 16 September 2020. Thousands of university graduates and jobless continue their protests against the lack of job opportunities and basic services, near the heavily fortified Green Zone which houses the Iraqi government offices in Baghdad. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL *** Local Caption *** 56346531

Beyond the Headlines: Cash for jobs in Iraq's government