Meet the man with the world's longest beard - at 2.5 metres?

The world's longest beard just keeps on growing.

Now measuring 2.54 metres, Canadian resident Sarwan Singh has for the third time clinched the Guinness World Record for longest beard.

Mr Singh, who lives in Surrey, British Columbia, beat his own record set in 2010, when his fully unfurled chin locks stretched to 2.495 metres, Guinness World Records said this week.

To be sized correctly, beards must be measured when they are wet to get rid of any curls that might shorten the length.

Guinness World Records said Mr Singh has an elaborate care routine for his beard that includes shampooing and conditioning it each day in the bath, followed by a careful comb through with beard oil.

Mr Singh says his beard is a gift from God.

“It’s seen as one of the most important aspects of being a Sikh,” he told Guinness World Records.

“Anything that’s given by God should be kept the way it is.”

For practising Sikhs, not cutting one's hair is one of the five key articles of faith.