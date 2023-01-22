Deaths reported after shooting at California festival for Chinese New Year

Some people were reportedly killed and a number injured in a shooting at a Chinese New Year celebration in southern California.

Tens of thousands of people were attending the Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park, 13km east of downtown Los Angeles, when the violence unfolded shortly after 10pm on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Times reported a number of casualties, including deaths, citing a police source.

Police in Monterey Park have so far not provided confirmation or details.

A witness told the newspaper that three people ran into his restaurant and told him to lock the door as there was a man armed with a machinegun in the vicinity.

The area is home to a large number of ethnic Asians.

A woman named Juno Blees took to Twitter to post a photo of her injured father lying in a hospital bed after the shooting. She said her mother was missing.

My dad got wounded and my mom is still missing. I don’t know what to think or say..



Multiple casualties, some fatalities, reported after shooting in Monterey Park https://t.co/pkJHs6EQMK pic.twitter.com/H1FhDzMmr2 — Juno Blees (@RiotJunosaur) January 22, 2023

The two-day annual festival is one of the largest in southern California.

Police responded in huge numbers and helicopters were sent to the scene.

Footage showed injured revellers on stretchers being taken into ambulances.

Members of the crowd reportedly mistook the shots for fireworks before realising an armed person was firing.