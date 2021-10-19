Haiti protests shuts businesses and school amid search for kidnapped missionaries

A protest strike has shut businesses, schools and public transport in Haiti as authorities try to rescue 17 kidnapped members of a US missionary group.

Unions and other groups vowed to continue the shutdown in anger over worsening crime in a new blow to the Caribbean country’s economy.

FBI agents and other US officials are helping Haitian authorities hunt for 12 adults and five children linked to the Christian Aid Ministries in Ohio who were kidnapped on Saturday during a trip to visit an orphanage.

It is the largest reported kidnapping in recent years as Haitian gangs grow bolder. Abductions are on the rise as the country tries to recover from the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise and a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck southern Haiti in August, killing more than 2,200 people.

Haitian police told AP the abduction of the 16 Americans and one Canadian was carried out by the 400 Mawozo gang, a group with a long record of killings, kidnappings and extortion.

In April, a man who claimed to be the gang’s leader told a radio station that it was responsible for abducting five priests, two nuns and three relatives of one of the priests that month. They were later released.

People ride on a motorcycle near a burning barricade as Haitians mount a nationwide strike to protest against a growing wave of kidnappings. Reuters

On Monday, the usually chaotic streets of Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince remained quiet and largely empty.

“We are calling on authorities to take action,” said Jean-Louis Abaki, a moto taxi driver who joined the strike to decry killings and kidnappings in the hemisphere’s poorest nation.

Mr Abaki said if Prime Minister Ariel Henry and National Police Chief Leon Charles want to stay in power, “they have to give the population a chance at security”.

At least 328 kidnappings were reported to Haiti’s National Police in the first eight months of this year, compared with 234 for all of last year, said a report last month by the UN Integrated Office in Haiti.

Gangs have been accused of kidnapping schoolchildren, doctors, police officers, bus passengers and others as they grow more powerful and demand ransoms ranging from a couple of hundred dollars to millions of dollars.