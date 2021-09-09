SpaceX Inspiration4 launch date: When is the all-civilian mission?

The Inspiration4 crew, from left to right: Chris Sembroski, Dr Sian Proctor, Jared Isaacman and Hayley Arceneaux. Photo: Inspiration4 / John Kraus

The four crew members of the coming SpaceX orbital mission, Inspiration4, have entered the final phase of preparations ahead of a planned launch on September 15.

The exact launch time will be decided a few days before, with a backup launch date of September 16 announced.

The mission, which will be the first space flight with an all-civilian crew, is being financed and led by Jared Isaacman, the 38-year-old founder of Shift4 Payments.

Mr Isaacman, who founded the US payment processing company as a 16-year-old, is the latest billionaire entrepreneur to set his sights on the stars, after Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos both blasted into space this summer.

But Mr Isaacman, a skilled pilot who owns and flies a Russian MiG-29 jet fighter among other aircraft, hopes to outdo those space tourism pioneers with an even more ambitious mission.

Where Mr Branson and Mr Bezos made short, suborbital trips into space — they both experienced a few minutes of weightlessness before falling back to Earth — Mr Isaacman plans to use a SpaceX rocket to blast off on a mission lasting around three days.

He and the crew will use a modified version of SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, fitted with a viewing cupola, to orbit the Earth several times at an altitude of more than 550 kilometres, before splashing down off the Florida coast.

SpaceX engineers last week completed a flight readiness review of the Falcon 9 rocket, Dragon spacecraft and ground systems, and cleared the mission to go ahead.

The crew is meant to represent the main pillars of the mission: leadership, hope, generosity and prosperity.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket takes to the skies. SpaceX / AFP

Representing “hope” is 29-year-old doctor’s assistant Hayley Arceneaux, who survived bone cancer as a child and will become the first person to go into space with a prosthesis.

Ms Arceneaux works at the St Jude Children's Research Hospital, where she was treated as a child. Mr Isaacman is using Inspiration4 to raise $200 million for the hospital.

Representing “generosity” is Chris Semborski, 41, a US air force veteran who now works in the aerospace industry.

Sian Proctor, a 51-year-old entrepreneur, professor of geosciences and two-time Nasa astronaut candidate, symbolises “prosperity".

The four crew starred in the Netflix documentary series Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission To Space, which was released earlier this week and showed the rigorous training they went through in preparation for the flight.

The series was dismissed by some as being little more than a free advert for SpaceX, the commercial space company founded by billionaire Elon Musk.

Though Mr Musk has largely left his fellow billionaires like Mr Branson and Mr Bezos to compete for the early milestones in the budding space tourism sector, Inspiration4 is one of several planned missions hoping to use SpaceX rockets to fulfil the dreams of Earth’s first true space tourists.

SpaceX and fellow private space company Axiom Space in June signed what the latter called a “blockbuster deal” to take tourists to the International Space Station (ISS).

SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk, left, announces Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, right, as the first private passenger on a trip around the moon. AP

The two companies had already agreed a deal to send three private citizens and former Nasa astronaut Michael López-Alegría to the ISS in early 2022, and the new agreement expanded the plan to include four flights.

Nasa already uses SpaceX rockets to take astronauts to the ISS and has carried out three successful crewed missions.

SpaceX also plans to use the Starship rocket it is currently developing to send a group of artists on a journey around the Moon in 2023.

Tourists travelled to space aboard Russian space craft several times between 2001 and 2009.

But, unlike the Inspiration4 mission, they were always accompanied by professional astronauts.

Mr Isaacman hopes that Wednesday’s mission, with its civilian crew, will show that space — once the domain of highly-trained, state-funded astronauts, scientists and engineers — is now accessible to all.

One slogan that featured heavily in the promotional material for the Netflix series was: “If they can go, we can all go.”

