Watch as Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic makes first space flight

Richard Branson was counting down the minutes before he takes off on his first flight to space on Sunday aboard a rocket ship built by his Virgin Galactic.

Overnight weather conditions at Spaceport America in New Mexico forced the pioneering space tourism company to push back the planned launch by 90 minutes, with the Virgin Galactic founder now due to blast off at 2.30pm GMT.

Mr Branson announced his plan to become part of an exclusive group of people who have been to space earlier this month, after weeks of speculation that the British billionaire was racing to beat Jeff Bezos, who is planning his first flight on July 20.

The British businessman, who dreams of creating a space tourism industry and is betting on building it into a billion-dollar a year business, will be part of a crew of six on board the test flight of the company’s VSS Unity spacecraft.

Virgin Galactic will be live-streaming the flight on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

The craft, which is launched from a larger carrier aircraft, uses a rocket engine to climb to an altitude of 90 kilometres, giving passengers a view of the Earth’s curvature and a chance to experience weightlessness.

The race for the early milestone among budding tourism companies such as Virgin Galactic and Mr Bezos’s Blue Origin has sparked debate on a fundamental question: where does space actually begin?

In previous flights, Virgin Galactic’s spacecraft has reached altitudes of about 89 kilometres.

That is high enough to be classed as space by Nasa and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which say outer space begins 80km above Earth.

My mission statement is to turn the dream of space travel into a reality - for my grandchildren, for your grandchildren, for everyone.



Watch the launch of the next space age at 6 am PT | 9 am ET | 2 pm BST on https://t.co/1313b4RAKI @virgingalactic #Unity22 pic.twitter.com/JpqXx8cy04 — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021

But Mr Branson will not cross the Karman line, another widely used boundary that says space begins at 100km above the Earth’s surface.

Mr Bezos has often drawn attention to this distinction, noting that his own rocket, New Shepard, goes well beyond this point.

Sunday’s mission will be the fourth crewed suborbital flight for Virgin Galactic.

Mr Branson has described the coming mission as a “pinch-me moment”.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Virgin Galactic The release of VSS Unity from VMS Eve and ignition of rocket motor over Spaceport America, New Mexico. AP Photo (Associated Press)

Earlier on Sunday, Mr Branson told The Sunday Times that SpaceX founder Elon Musk had bought a ticket on a Virgin Galactic flight.

Mr Musk, whose space company also plans to offer people the chance to become astronauts, reportedly paid a $10,000 deposit to reserve a seat on a future space flight.

Mr Branson said: "Elon's a friend and maybe I'll travel on one of his ships one day."

Elon Musk has reportedly bought a seat on board an upcoming Virgin Galactic space flight. Reuters

Mr Musk's company has launched dozens of rockets into space, including flights carrying astronauts to the International Space Station, but he has not flown on one yet.

Days before the flight, Mr Musk implied he would be watching, wishing Mr Branson well as the launch date neared.

Mr Branson replied, thanking his fellow entrepreneur for "being so typically supportive and such a good friend".

'Laal Kaptaan' Director: Navdeep Singh Stars: Saif Ali Khan, Manav Vij, Deepak Dobriyal, Zoya Hussain Rating: 2/5

Tour de France 2017: Stage 5 Vittel - La Planche de Belles Filles, 160.5km It is a shorter stage, but one that will lead to a brutal uphill finish. This is the third visit in six editions since it was introduced to the race in 2012. Reigning champion Chris Froome won that race.

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.

How The Debt Panel's advice helped readers in 2019 December 11: 'My husband died, so what happens to the Dh240,000 he owes in the UAE?' JL, a housewife from India, wrote to us about her husband, who died earlier this month. He left behind an outstanding loan of Dh240,000 and she was hoping to pay it off with an insurance policy he had taken out. She also wanted to recover some of her husband’s end-of-service liabilities to help support her and her son. “I have no words to thank you for helping me out,” she wrote to The Debt Panel after receiving the panellists' comments. “The advice has given me an idea of the present status of the loan and how to take it up further. I will draft a letter and send it to the email ID on the bank’s website along with the death certificate. I hope and pray to find a way out of this.” November 26: ‘I owe Dh100,000 because my employer has not paid me for a year’ SL, a financial services employee from India, left the UAE in June after quitting his job because his employer had not paid him since November 2018. He owes Dh103,800 on four debts and was told by the panellists he may be able to use the insolvency law to solve his issue. SL thanked the panellists for their efforts. "Indeed, I have some clarity on the consequence of the case and the next steps to take regarding my situation," he says. "Hopefully, I will be able to provide a positive testimony soon." October 15: 'I lost my job and left the UAE owing Dh71,000. Can I return?' MS, an energy sector employee from South Africa, left the UAE in August after losing his Dh12,000 job. He was struggling to meet the repayments while securing a new position in the UAE and feared he would be detained if he returned. He has now secured a new job and will return to the Emirates this month. “The insolvency law is indeed a relief to hear,” he says. "I will not apply for insolvency at this stage. I have been able to pay something towards my loan and credit card. As it stands, I only have a one-month deficit, which I will be able to recover by the end of December."

MATCH DETAILS Chelsea 4 Jorginho (4 pen, 71 pen), Azpilicueta (63), James (74) Ajax 4 Abraham (2 og), Promes (20). Kepa (35 og), van de Beek (55)

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

