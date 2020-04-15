Resignation offer for chaotic curfew plan shows splits in Turkey's leadership

The political fallout from Turkey's rushed coronavirus lockdown at the weekend has exposed tensions at the top of President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party after he rejected the resignation of his interior minister.

Suleyman Soylu submitted his resignation on Sunday after authorities gave just two hours' notice for a 48-hour curfew in Turkey's main cities, causing chaotic scenes as crowds of people rushed to the shops to stock up on supplies.

His resignation statement prompted a wave of support on social media for Mr Soylu, who is known for his hawkish stance on security and is popular with party supporters, and Mr Erdogan swiftly announced that the minister would stay in place.

As a prominent member of Mr Erdogan's cabinet, Mr Soylu is seen by some party members as a potential rival to the president's influential son-in-law, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, and view the weekend events through that prism.

"It is no secret now that there has been a struggle and some issues between Albayrak and Soylu for some time," one AK Party official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"Soylu's ... resignation was an explosion from all this build-up."

By offering to take individual blame - even though the lockdown was approved by Mr Erdogan - and then winning a public endorsement from the president, Mr Soylu has strengthened his own position, the official said.

The government has played down suggestions of division.

"Our president has rejected our interior minister's resignation ... Nobody can axe our unity and solidarity," presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Monday.

Since being appointed interior minister four years ago, Mr Soylu, 50, has led a crackdown in which tens of thousands of people have been detained on suspicion of links to a network accused of being behind a failed 2016 military coup.

The purge alarmed Turkey's Western allies and rights groups who say it was indiscriminate and disproportionate. Ankara says it was a necessary response to security challenges it faced domestically and from across its borders with Syria and Iraq.

"Soylu's relentless work and success in the battle against terrorism has been recognised by the people, the support base and the party," the AK Party official said.

"No matter what anyone says, he has power and that power was really consolidated with the resignation issue."

Losing Mr Soylu would have dealt a blow to the AK Party, said a second party official.

"Soylu is one of the important centres of power within the party... The battle for power within the party has changed as of Sunday. But these have started becoming damaging images for the AK Party," the official said.

The religiously-rooted AK Party, which has ruled Turkey since 2002, has seen two of its founder members break away in the past year to establish rival parties, and any internal party dissent would pose an additional challenge to Mr Erdogan.

Mr Erdogan was re-elected president in 2018, under a new executive presidency which granted him sweeping powers, but his party suffered defeat last year in municipal elections in the country's two largest cities, Istanbul and Ankara.

New presidential and parliamentary elections are not scheduled until 2023.

Who are the Sacklers? The Sackler family is a transatlantic dynasty that owns Purdue Pharma, which manufactures and markets OxyContin, one of the drugs at the centre of America's opioids crisis. The family is well known for their generous philanthropy towards the world's top cultural institutions, including Guggenheim Museum, the National Portrait Gallery, Tate in Britain, Yale University and the Serpentine Gallery, to name a few. Two branches of the family control Purdue Pharma. Isaac Sackler and Sophie Greenberg were Jewish immigrants who arrived in New York before the First World War. They had three sons. The first, Arthur, died before OxyContin was invented. The second, Mortimer, who died aged 93 in 2010, was a former chief executive of Purdue Pharma. The third, Raymond, died aged 97 in 2017 and was also a former chief executive of Purdue Pharma. It was Arthur, a psychiatrist and pharmaceutical marketeer, who started the family business dynasty. He and his brothers bought a small company called Purdue Frederick; among their first products were laxatives and prescription earwax remover. Arthur's branch of the family has not been involved in Purdue for many years and his daughter, Elizabeth, has spoken out against it, saying the company's role in America's drugs crisis is "morally abhorrent". The lawsuits that were brought by the attorneys general of New York and Massachussetts named eight Sacklers. This includes Kathe, Mortimer, Richard, Jonathan and Ilene Sackler Lefcourt, who are all the children of either Mortimer or Raymond. Then there's Theresa Sackler, who is Mortimer senior's widow; Beverly, Raymond's widow; and David Sackler, Raymond's grandson. Members of the Sackler family are rarely seen in public.

