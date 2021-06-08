Maldives foreign minister to be next UN assembly president

Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid defeated a former Afghan foreign minister, Zalmai Rassoul, in a 143-48 vote by secret ballot

 Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid as he meets Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, December 5, 2019. AP
 Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid as he meets Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, December 5, 2019. AP

Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid of the Maldives won election as the next president of the UN General Assembly on Monday, and pledged to push for equal access to coronavirus vaccines, a stronger and greener economic recovery, and stepped up efforts to tackle climate change.

He defeated a former Afghan foreign minister, Zalmai Rassoul, in a 143-48 vote by secret ballot, with two of the assembly’s 193 member nations not voting. Diplomats from member nations, all wearing masks because of the pandemic, were called to the front of the assembly chamber one-by-one to deposit their ballot in a large wooden box.

Read More

Police secure the site in Male where a bomb blast injured former Maldives president and current parliament speaker Mohamed Nasheed on May 6. AFPMaldives ex-president regains consciousness after bomb attack

Antonio Guterres: ‘War economy’ needed to boost Covid vaccines

UN Secretary General Guterres pitches himself for a second term in closed race

Turkey’s Volkan Bozkir, the current assembly president, said Mr Shahid brings to the job “extensive experience in multilateral diplomacy,” serving his Indian Ocean island nation twice as foreign minister and for 10 years before that as chief of staff to the president.

Mr Shahid has been “a strong voice in calling attention to the impact on small island developing states” by the pandemic and by climate change, which threatens people’s lives and livelihoods, Mr Bozkir said.

Mr Shahid, 59, said he was “deeply humbled” by the trust shown by the UN members and the honour given to his island nation of 26 atolls, population about 550,000, which lies in the Indian Ocean southwest of Sri Lanka and India.

Saying he has “an undying belief in multilateralism with an ardent desire to serve the international community,” Mr Shahid said his aim is to launch “a presidency of hope” and “to hit the ground running on day one in September as soon as I take my oath of office.”

“This is a crucial time for the United Nations and for the world,”Mr Shahid said. “There is very little time to spare.”

He pointed to the past year’s “disease, despair and devastation” as a result of the pandemic, along with increasing “inequality, injustice and instability” and the “suffering” of the planet from climate change.

Mr Shahid said his priorities during his year-long presidency of the 76th session of the General Assembly are to recover from the pandemic, both by making vaccines available to all people everywhere, and rebuilding economies stronger and greener and “and ensuring no country is left behind.”

He said it can also be “a super session for nature” and to “seize momentum on responding to the needs of our planet,” citing coming conferences and meetings on climate change, the oceans, biodiversity, sustainable transport and food systems as examples. This is a major priority for the Maldives, whose leaders have warned that the country’s existence is threatened by rising seas from climate change.

Mr Shahid said he will also focus on “respecting the rights of all,” revitalising the United Nations, and engaging the media and civil society.

“I will raise my voice against gender discrimination, advocate for gender equality … [and] not participate in any panels that are not gender balanced,” he said.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres congratulated Mr Shahid, saying the General Assembly is the UN's most representative organ, the foundation of its work, “and essential to our effectiveness as an organisation.”

“In 2021, the world needs that effectiveness more than ever,” Mr Guterres said. “We are a world in mourning for the millions of people we have lost to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Mr Guterres said the 76th session will grapple with the impact of Covid-19 on peace, development and human rights, stressing that “until everyone, everywhere, has access to vaccine it continues to pose an enormous threat.”

While the presidency of the General Assembly is largely ceremonial, it is also prestigious.

The body controls the UN budget, adopts treaties, addresses global issues from poverty to corruption, and passes numerous resolutions that while not legally binding almost always reflect global opinion.

It is also the UN organ where countries large and small can speak – and the scene of the only annual gathering of world leaders, historically in person. Last year, however, there were video speeches from leaders because of the pandemic, and no announcement has been made yet of this year’s arrangements.

In recent months, the assembly has allowed in-person meetings with two representatives from each country allowed in the vast chamber, where social distancing is observed.

Mr Shahid said in response to a question on future meetings that it would be prudent to maintain a cautious approach. “But as soon as possible, yes, it should be in our interest and the interest of this organisation to come back into the normalcy if at all possible.”

The selection of the assembly president follows a regional rotation mandated by the world body, and it was the turn of Asia to preside over the next year-long session.

By tradition, the UN’s regional groups usually nominate a single candidate who is then rubber-stamped by the assembly. But this year the election was contested because Asian countries couldn’t agree on a nominee.

Mr Bozkir, Mr Shahid and Guterres paid tribute to losing candidate Mr Rassoul, who served as Afghanistan’s foreign minister in 2010-2013 and was one of the top three contenders to replace Hamid Karzai as president in 2014, losing out to Ashraf Ghani.

Published: June 8, 2021 05:39 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Left: Burj Al Arab under construction in April 1997 and right: Burj Al Arab in 2021. James Davis / Eye Ubiquitous / Corbis and Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE then and now: Burj Al Arab, the hotel that introduced Dubai to the world

Heritage
Diana Alsindy is the woman behind The Arabian Stargazer. Diana Alsindy

Arabian Stargazer: the woman who's teaching youngsters about science in Arabic

Lifestyle
Prominent Palestinian activist Muna El Kurd was arrested when police stormed her house on Sunday. Reuters

Activists see Israeli police using violence to silence support for Sheikh Jarrah

MENA
Biogen shares surged after US regulators approved the experimental drug Aduhelm, for use in patients with early onset Alzheimer's disease. EPA / DAVID A. WHITE 

What does the first Alzheimer’s drug to be approved in 20 mean for sufferers?

Health
Most countries require children to take a pre-travel Covid-19 test, but it depends on their age. Getty

Summer travel from UAE with children: all about Covid-19 vaccines and PCR tests

Health
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez
epa08673114 Jobless graduates wear hard hats and fluro vests during a protest near the green zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, 16 September 2020. Thousands of university graduates and jobless continue their protests against the lack of job opportunities and basic services, near the heavily fortified Green Zone which houses the Iraqi government offices in Baghdad. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL *** Local Caption *** 56346531

Beyond the Headlines: Cash for jobs in Iraq's government