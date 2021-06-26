Germany to offer Covid-19 vaccinations in mosques

Health minister unveils plans to provide vaccinations in shopping centres and places of worship

German Health Minister Jens Spahn has announced vaccines will be offered in mosques. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool/File Photo
German Health Minister Jens Spahn has announced vaccines will be offered in mosques. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool/File Photo

Germany will offer vaccinations against Covid-19 in shopping centres and places of worship, health officials said on Saturday.

It is seeking to vaccinate at least 80 per cent of the population.

While demand is still outstripping supply in many doctors' practices, this will switch to a surplus in the next few weeks, Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

He said the country needed to press on fast with vaccinations to prevent the Delta variant from taking hold.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn (L) and Leif Erik Sander, head of the Department of Infectious Diseases and Pulmonary Medicine at the Charite hospital, leave after attending a press conference in Berlin, Germany. AFP / POOL / MICHELE TANTUSSI
German Health Minister Jens Spahn (L) and Leif Erik Sander, head of the Department of Infectious Diseases and Pulmonary Medicine at the Charite hospital, leave after attending a press conference in Berlin, Germany. AFP / POOL / MICHELE TANTUSSI

The government is set to deliver five million doses to regional vaccination centres in the first week of July and drugmaker Moderna will be able to deliver double the doses it had originally promised Germany, Mr Spahn said.

He said the country is due to start campaigning more actively to encourage those who are hesitant to get vaccinated and it will be offering vaccines to passers-by in city centres and at churches and mosques.

Germany has now fully vaccinated more than a third of the total population, while 53 per cent have had a first shot, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) public health agency reported on Saturday.

Read More

A hand sanitising station in Dubai carries a health reminder. Chris Whiteoak / The NationalCoronavirus latest: UAE reports 2,282 new cases after 274,917 further tests

RKI head Lothar Wieler said Germany wanted to vaccinate at least 80 per cent of the population.

"We need to reach that figure so we have basic protection," he said.

Even though infection rates are currently low in Germany, Mr Spahn said the rapid spread of the Delta variant in Britain and Israel showed the need for speedy vaccinations.

The RKI declared on Friday that Portugal and Russia will be added to its list of "virus-variant zones" which already includes Britain.

The total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Germany so far increased by 592 to 3,726,172 on Saturday, while the death toll rose by 68 to 90,746.

Published: June 26, 2021 08:16 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock (L), looks at the phone of his aide Gina Coladangelo as they leave the BBC in central London. AFP / Tolga Akmen

Pressure mounts on Boris Johnson to fire Matt Hancock over kissing scandal

Europe
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 2, 2020. Residents of Abu Dhabi are slowly comming out of their houses on Monday afternoon to enjoy the outdoors and get some sun as the UAE Government loosens on the Coronavirus resstrictions originally set to contain the spread. rus Victor Besa / The National Section: NA For: Standalone / Stock images

Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,282 new cases and 10 deaths

Health
Shoppers wear masks as a measure of protection against the coronavirus at the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem. AP Photo

Covid-19 Delta Variant forces Australia and Israel to take evasive action

World
The Netherlands has ditched its mandatory mask-wearing rule. EPA

Netherlands lifts all Covid restrictions bar social distancing

Europe
The Red Command gang in Brazil's favelas have exploited the Covid-19 pandemic to increase their control over the local population. Getty

How criminal gangs have strengthened their hand during Covid pandemic

World
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world