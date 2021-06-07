'Extreme and stubborn': the rise and fall of Boko Haram's brutal leader

Abubakar Shekau gained international notoriety when his group kidnapped hundreds of schoolgirls

Abubakar Shekau speaks to the camera during a video taken in 2014. AP Photo
Abubakar Shekau speaks to the camera during a video taken in 2014. AP Photo

Abubakar Shekau, the leader of Nigeria's Boko Haram extremist group, was once rejected by ISIS for being too radical.

Shekau, who reportedly killed himself during a gunfight, according to West Africa's ISIS affiliate, took the reins of Boko Haram in 2010 after its founder Mohammed Yusuf died in police custody.

The terrorist, whose age was unknown, leapt to international notoriety in 2014 with the abduction of 276 schoolgirls in the remote town of Chibok, sparking the #BringBackOurGirls movement.

Soon after, the UN Security Council sanctioned the group and the United States declared Shekau a "global terrorist".

Born in Nigeria's northern Yobe state, Shekau was an ethnic Kanuri whose parents were poor farmers who immigrated from neighbouring Niger.

After embracing hardline religious ideology, the young Shekau became a local preacher. In 1990, he moved to the Borno state capital Maiduguri.

"He was an easy-going fellow who would exchange banter with people in the neighbourhood. He was popular... as a local theology student," said Grema Kawudima, from the Mafoni area of the city, in a September 2012 interview.

According to another local, Butari Gwoni, Shekau married a teacher's daughter, but she died in childbirth, setting the stage for his drift to radical ideology, according to some.

In a widely cited 2012 quote from one of his first propaganda videos, Shekau said: "I enjoy killing... the way I enjoy slaughtering chickens and rams."

Shekau began his attempt at becoming a theologian when he enrolled at the Borno state College of Legal and Islamic Studies.

There he met Mamman Nur, who would later mastermind the August 2011 bombing of the UN offices in the capital Abuja, which killed 26 people. Nur introduced Shekau to Yusuf, Boko Haram's founder.

"He [Shekau] was a simple, carefree fellow at the beginning," said Kayam Bulama, a student at the same time.

"But soon after Mamman Nur linked him up with Mohammed Yusuf, he began to be abrasive and radical, shunning other students and keeping company of his fellow sect members."

Yusuf was killed in 2009 during a military crackdown on the group that left about 800 people dead. The group went underground briefly afterwards, until Shekau took control.

Read More

Rabi Magaji-Zakariah (C), a mother of a child kidnapped in Abuja in May. AFPScores of children taken at gunpoint from Islamic seminary in Nigeria

Nigerian army makes fragile gains against Boko Haram

At least 100 killed in terrorist raids on villages in Burkina Faso

Under Shekau's leadership, Boko Haram turned large swathes of Nigeria's north-east into a no-go territory, proclaiming a "caliphate" in the Borno town of Gwoza in 2014.

A major offensive in 2015 by Nigerian troops backed by soldiers from Cameroon, Chad and Niger drove the terrorists from most of the area that they had once controlled.

Despite ongoing military operations against Boko Haram, the group has shown resilience and continues to stage bold attacks.

In December, it claimed responsibility for slaughtering 76 farmers outside Maiduguri.

Last month, Boko Haram militants in several trucks fitted with machine guns and on motorcycles stormed parts of Maiduguri, before they were repelled by security forces.

In his propaganda, Shekau often appears unhinged, with wild-eyed rantings that celebrate acts of horrific violence.

But many disagree with the view that he suffered from a mental illness.

"He is obviously clever for being able to be a leader for so long," Jacob Zenn, a researcher at the Washington-based Jamestown Foundation, told AFP.

He is mercurial, subject to quick temper, extreme, and stubborn

Jacob Zenn, researcher at Jamestown Foundation

"He is mercurial, subject to quick temper, extreme, and stubborn," said Mr Zenn. For more than 10 years, "he has not changed, he is consistent, unwilling to compromise".

His unwillingness to comprise is what led to a split within Boko Haram.

Shekau encouraged brutal tactics, including the use of women and children suicide bombers, something other militant groups disapproved of, although the same groups, linked to ISIS, frequently advocated suicide attacks using adult bombers.

"He considered Muslim civilians who were not loyal to be legitimate targets," Crisis Group researcher Vincent Foucher wrote in a report.

"He also antagonised many other commanders," he added, "with what they saw as his hoarding of cash and weapons and his refusal to share this bounty with those he did not like or trust."

In 2016, senior Boko Haram commanders who disagreed with Shekau's tactics deserted the group's stronghold in Sambisa forest and headed west towards the Alagarno forest.

A few months later, the leader of their faction, Habib Yusuf, a son of Mohamed Yusuf, was officially recognised leader of ISIS' West African affiliate.

ISIS in West Africa has since gone through several internal changes, but is now the dominant threat for the Nigerian army.

In audio obtained by AFP from the same source who conveyed previous messages from the group, a voice resembling that of the West African ISIS leader Abu Musab Al Barnawi said Shekau died after being hunted down for five days by its fighters.

"Shekau preferred to be humiliated in the hereafter to getting humiliated on Earth. He killed himself instantly by detonating an explosive," said the voice speaking in the Kanuri language.

Boko Haram has not yet officially commented on the death of their leader while the Nigerian army said it was investigating the claim.

Published: June 7, 2021 02:41 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Supporters of Scottish independence wave flags at a rally. AFP

Iran's networks of influence in Britain revealed by think tank report

Europe
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be on board the 'New Shepard' rocket when it attempts to fly to space in July. AP

Jeff Bezos will fly to space on Blue Origin rocket in July

The Americas
An undated handout picture released by Kensington Palace on April 14, 2021 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their great grandchildren. Pictured (L-R) are Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge being held by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Savannah Phillips (standing at rear), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall. (Photo by THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE / KENSINGTON PALACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / KENSINGTON PALACE / DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO COMMERCIAL USE - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE - STRICTLY NO SALES - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NOT FOR USE AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2021. /

What's in a name? Lilibet is not the first royal baby to be named after the Queen

Family
Abubakar Shekau speaks to the camera during a video taken in 2014. AP Photo

'Extreme and stubborn': the rise and fall of Boko Haram's brutal leader

World
Etihad will fly two times per week to Mykonos in Greece from July 8. Shutterstock

Etihad launches new routes to Santorini, Mykonos and Malaga

Travel
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez
epa08673114 Jobless graduates wear hard hats and fluro vests during a protest near the green zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, 16 September 2020. Thousands of university graduates and jobless continue their protests against the lack of job opportunities and basic services, near the heavily fortified Green Zone which houses the Iraqi government offices in Baghdad. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL *** Local Caption *** 56346531

Beyond the Headlines: Cash for jobs in Iraq's government