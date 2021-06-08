Why England's June 21 Freedom Day is under threat

Reports circulate that ending of Covid restrictions will be pushed back two weeks to July 5

The chances of England's so-called 'Freedom Day' going ahead on June 21 are looking increasingly remote.

Chief medical officer Chris Witty told ministers that the latest data on the infectious Delta variantformerly called the Indian variant – looked "fairly grim", The Times reported on Tuesday.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Sunday said he was "absolutely open" to pushing back the date.

His stance appeared to have hardened by Monday night when it was reported the government would announce Freedom Day would be postponed by two weeks until July 5.

Should this delay materialise, it may split the government as much as it will the country.

What is England's Freedom Day?

Back in February, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the UK was on a "one-way road to freedom".

The UK Covid road map comprised of four stages that eased Covid restrictions gradually.

The three preceding stages went ahead as planned leaving only June 21 in question.

If it goes according to schedule, all limits on social contact will be lifted and nightclubs allowed to reopen.

Restrictions will be lifted on large events and performances, as will all restrictions at weddings and other life events. Guidance to work from home will also end.

It is possible that mask wearing and social distancing will be abolished on June 21, but this is contingent on evidence due to be presented to the government from two official investigations.

The case for Freedom Day going ahead

The arguments of those clamouring for restrictions to be lifted completely on June 21 are predicated largely on the success of the government's vaccination campaign and the need to continue rebooting the UK's Covid-battered economy.

To date, more than 27 million people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Government data suggests that vaccines have broken the link between Covid deaths ...

... and Covid hospitalisations.

Some politicians believe the government is attempting a zero-Covid policy by stealth, rather than calibrating measures to protect the economy.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the UK has been wallowing in an economic mire and of all the major economies slumped the most in the second quarter of 2020.

More than a year of Covid-19 and its attendant lockdowns have deprived the public purse of £251 billion ($355.23bn) – equivalent to nearly twice the annual output of Scotland, the Centre for Economics and Business Research said.

The UK is forecast to bounce back strongly from the second quarter of this year and this month, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said it would see the fastest growth of any major economy this year.

But this outcome could be affected should businesses be unable to resume service as normal.

The abandonment of restrictions on June 21 would be a welcome fillip for the hospitality sector.

Despite indoor hospitality reopening on May 17, many businesses are still unable to make a profit because of continuing restrictions on numbers in their premises.

For some, June 21 still does not go far enough.

Freedom Day is independent of the UK's traffic light for travel system so many businesses in Britain's tourist sector will continue to struggle while international travel is subject to strictures perceived by many as too stringent.

Earlier in June, London Heathrow Airport said Portugal’s sudden removal from the green list risks sending a message that the UK “remains isolated from the rest of the world”.

The case for Freedom Day being delayed

Throughout the pandemic, lines have been drawn between public health and the economy.

But with data tilting the balance in favour of vaccines over the virus, why are scientists like Chris Whitty still urging caution?

It is because of the Delta variant, which a leading UK epidemiologist says is potentially 60 per cent more infectious than the strain first identified in the UK.

“The best estimate at the moment is this variant may be 60 per cent more transmissible than the Alpha (UK) variant,” Imperial College London's Prof Neil Ferguson told BBC Radio 4's Today programme last week.

“It partially escapes vaccine immunity, although there is still a good deal of protection and may well cause severe disease from the hospitalisation data reported.

“It could be anywhere from 30 to 100 per cent more, but 60 per cent is a good central estimate.”

The Delta variant is now the dominant strain in the UK with more than 5,000 cases detected in the week ending May 29. This compares to slightly fewer than 1,600 cases of the previously dominant Alpha variant.

When England's Covid road map was announced, the Delta variant was not on the horizon.

Scientists are divided on the threat posed by the Delta variant but with less than half of the UK population fully vaccinated, many feel June 21 comes too soon and risks a sharp increase in deaths and hospital admissions.

The Delta variant has already spawned a Nepal mutation that Public Health England is urgently investigating, and another concern is that, left to infect people unrestricted, a mutation could arise that evades the protection offered by vaccines.

The opposing argument is that Covid is now endemic and that if restrictions are imposed every time a new lockdown is implemented, the world will never be free of them.

Will working from home continue? What Freedom Day might end up resembling

Beyond the data on the Delta variant, the shape of Freedom Day will hinge on outcome of government reviews into social distancing and mask wearing.

If the one-metre rule is ditched, people will be able to move around venues freely and table service in bars will come to end.

The fate of the face mask also hangs in the balance.

To some, masks are a just a bit a fabric, symbolising concern for others. To others, they are muzzles: symbols of oppression and a heavy-handed state – a "monstrous imposition" as the Tory politician Desmond Swayne called them last year.

If the government decrees masks can be binned come June 21, mask refuseniks will no longer be subject to a £200 fine for failing to wear them in indoor public spaces.

It is likely that many will continue to wear masks whatever the directive, especially given the ever-growing concerns over the Delta variant.

A halfway house may well be Freedom Day's destiny: some measures likely to be lifted but advice still in place to wear masks and work from home where possible, albeit not enshrined in law.

Updated: June 8, 2021 05:51 PM

