UK records more than 11,000 virus cases for first time since February

The UK’s latest surge in Covid-19 infections gathered pace on Thursday, with new cases increasing above 10,000 for the first time in nearly four months as a result of the spread of the more contagious Delta variant.

Government figures showed another 11,007 cases were reported. That is the highest daily tally since February 19, when 12,027 cases were recorded,.

It appears to suggest the country with Europe’s highest Covid-19 death toll is in the midst of a third wave .

The government’s chief medical adviser, Prof Chris Whitty, said it was “still uncertain” when the latest surge would reach its peak.

It will "definitely translate into further hospitalisations and, unfortunately, it will undoubtedly translate into further deaths", he said.

Daily cases have increased sharply over the past few weeks after fluctuating at about the 2,000 mark earlier.

The Delta variant was first identified in India and is considered by government scientists to be between 40 per cent and 80 per cent more transmissible than the previous dominant strain.

The variant accounts for about 95 per cent of all new cases in the UK.

Most of the new cases have been in younger age groups that have not yet been vaccinated against the disease.

The UK’s widely praised inoculation programme is to be extended to everyone over the age of 18 starting on Friday, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

The spread of the variant upended government plans to lift all remaining restrictions on social contact in England starting next week.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed the move until July 19, saying now was the “time to ease off the accelerator” so more people could become vaccinated, preventing thousands more deaths.

Mr Johnson said he hoped that by July 19, two thirds of the UK’s adult population would have been offered two vaccine shots, including everyone over 50.

The government’s figures on Thursday showed that another 19 people died after testing positive for the virus, the highest daily death toll reported since May 11.

It takes the number of fatalities to 127,945, the highest in Europe.

Prof Whitty also said the country should brace itself for further waves of infection.

“In terms of the medium-term, my expectation is that we will get a further winter surge, late autumn/winter surge, and that is because we know that winter and autumn favour respiratory viruses, and therefore it’d be very surprising if this particular highly transmissible respiratory virus was not also favoured,” he told health professionals.

Many peple blame the Conservative government for the sharp increase in infections, saying authorities acted too slowly to impose the strictest quarantine requirements on everyone arriving from India, which has endured a catastrophic resurgence of the virus.

The hope is that the vaccination programme will turn the latest surge around and allow authorities to ease restrictions.

As of Thursday, about 63 per cent of the British population had received at least one dose of vaccine, while about 46 per cent had received two.

On Monday, an analysis from Public Health England showed that two doses of the main vaccines the UK is using are highly effective at preventing people from requiring hospital treatment for the Delta variant – 96 per cent in the case of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 92 per cent for the AstraZeneca shot.