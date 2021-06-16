UK not adapting fast enough to climate risks, say experts

Call for urgent action plan to mitigate effects of warming planet

Extinction Rebellion protesters hold a sign that says "Global Warming is Real" in the sea on the sidelines of the final day of the Group of Seven leaders summit, in St. Ives, UK, on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Bloomberg
Britain is not adapting fast enough to the impact of climate change, the government's advisory body said on Wednesday, calling for an urgent action plan to mitigate the effects of a warming planet.

The Climate Change Committee said the average land temperature in Britain had risen by about 1.2°C from pre-industrial levels and sea levels had risen by 16 centimetres since 1900.

Episodes of extreme heat were becoming more frequent, it said in a new report, warning that further delay in taking action to mitigate these risks will lead to higher costs in the future.

Britain is preparing to host the UN's climate change conference Cop26 in Glasgow, Scotland, in November, seeking renewed global commitments to prevent a catastrophic rise in the world's temperature.

Climate was also high on the agenda of last weekend's G7 summit, where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised a "green industrial revolution" to meet environmental challenges and create jobs after the coronavirus pandemic.

The CCC, an independent body formed under Britain's Climate Change Act to advise the government on global warming, said preparations for changes brought about by climate change were also crucial.

"New evidence shows that the gap between the level of risk we face and the level of adaptation under way has widened," it said in a 1,500-page report.

"Adaptation action has failed to keep pace with the worsening reality of climate risk."

Panel member Julia King said: "The severity of the risks we face must not be underestimated."

Ms King said the risks would not disappear as the world moves towards net-zero carbon emissions.

"Many of them are already locked in," she said.

The report identified eight priority risk areas that the panel said needed action within the next two years, at the latest.

Almost 60 per cent of the risks assessed were given the highest urgency score.

They included risks to terrestrial and freshwater habitats, soil health from flooding, and crops and livestock.

Then there was danger to the supply of food and goods due to climate-related collapse of supply chains, to the power system, and to human health from increased exposure to heat.

"Much better" government action to mitigate climate-enforced changes was needed, the CCC said.

It said there had been a failure to implement its earlier advice and to provide proper funding.

"This needs to change," the committee said.

Greenpeace said the report showed that "despite the claims of climate leadership, it's clear yet again that the government is falling behind".

"It's time the government pulls its finger out to ensure we're ready to face the challenges the climate crises poses," said Doug Parr, policy director at Greenpeace UK.

Cop26 is billed as the most important climate change conference since 2015, when countries pledged to limit global temperature rises to less than 2°C above pre-industrial levels, and to try for 1.5°C.

Experts believe this can be achieved only by the world reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, a goal reaffirmed by the G7 on Sunday.

The world's richest nations also agreed to halve collective emissions by 2030 from the level in 2010.

But the advisory committee said further warming was "inevitable, even on the most ambitious pathways for the reduction of global greenhouse gas emissions".

Updated: June 16, 2021 04:46 AM

