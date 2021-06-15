EU coffee and chocolate supplies at risk due to climate change

Nearly half of agricultural imports are vulnerable to drought and rising temperatures, study finds

The EU relies on almost all of its soya bean needs fro imports. Norberto Duarte / AFP
The EU relies on almost all of its soya bean needs fro imports. Norberto Duarte / AFP

Almost half of the European Union’s agricultural imports are vulnerable to drought with potential shortages looming of chocolate and coffee, according to a study published on Tuesday.

Countries who supply raw materials for European consumers, including Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey and India, face major upheaval to their crops by 2050 because of higher temperatures caused by climate change, according to the report in Nature Communications.

The crops at greatest risk include oil palm – used for food, cosmetics and biofuels – cocoa beans and coffee.

The EU imports all of its cocoa beans for chocolate, mostly from west Africa. It also consumes 30 per cent of the world’s coffee, with supply dominated by Brazil and Vietnam where the crops are threatened by drought.

A report by the Worldwide Fund for Nature earlier this month warned that the Arabica bean, which is used to make the majority of the world’s coffee, is projected to decline by up to 80 per cent in Ethiopia, where it originated, by 2080.

Read More

Snow Leopard (Panthera uncia), Naltar Valley, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan.The heat is on: warming world puts much-loved animals and plants at risk

“The European Union’s vulnerability to climate change stretches far beyond its borders because many of its economic sectors, such as meat and dairy, use raw materials sourced from far afield,” said the report.

It found that more than 44 per cent of the EU’s agricultural imports will become highly vulnerable to drought by 2050 under a medium-emissions scenario that sees global temperatures rise by about 3-4°C by the end of the century.

The report, by researchers in the Netherlands and Spain, found that the severity of droughts in places where the EU sources its agricultural imports will increase 35 per cent by 2050, compared with current levels.

The study identified key risks to the EU from rising temperatures. It said that governments and industries need to put measures in place now to prevent shortages.

The EU relies almost entirely on imports of soybean to meet demand for animal feed. While it imports 30-35 million tonnes, it produces only 0.9 million tonnes.

“The deficit in soybean production in the EU poses a significant risk to its economy, especially to its meat and dairy industry since it is the main source of feed for animal husbandry,” it said.

Under the current climate, only 7 per cent of EU agricultural imports come from areas of medium high, or high, drought severity. But under the medium emissions model, 44 per cent of its imports come from areas of high or extremely high drought severity.

The authors of the study said that EU governments and multinationals need to source from other regions, support affected producers with more drought-resilient crops, or grow alternatives.

While more countries will be affected negatively, the study said that changes in rainfall patterns would mean that imports from some countries including Russia, Nigeria – a cocoa producer – Uganda and Kenya would be less vulnerable in the future.

Published: June 15, 2021 07:00 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
New Covid Restrictions-AD New mandatory entrance procedures carried out at Khalidiyah Mall on June 15, 2021. Khushnum Bhandari/ The National Reporter: Haneen Dajani News

Abu Dhabi's Covid-19 green pass system launched

Health
Men walk near the site of the blast in Beirut's port area. Reuters

Survivors and NGOs call for UN investigation into Beirut port blast

Lebanon
Emirates airlines announced its 2020-2021 annual financial results on June 15. The carrier was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic but expects to come back stronger. Courtesy: Emirates.

Emirates posts annual loss amid pandemic but vows to return 'stronger than before'

Aviation
Men walk by Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's old city. EPA

'He won't free us from occupation': Palestinians place little hope on new Israeli rule

MENA
The Red Sea Development Company awarded contracts worth 14.5 billion Saudi riyals in 2020. Courtesy The Red Sea Development Company  

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea project awarded contracts worth 14.5bn riyals last year

Travel and Tourism
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez