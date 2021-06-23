UK man jailed after sharing Christchurch mosque attack videos

A British man was on Wednesday jailed for terrorism offences after sharing explosives manuals and extremist videos, including one on the New Zealand mosque massacres, on right-wing chat groups.

Michael Nugent, 38, of Surrey in southern England, ran the groups on the Telegram app, using different identities to express his "hatred of ethnic minorities" and to share "terrorist-related documents with others", police said.

A judge at Kingston Crown Court in south-west London jailed him for three and a half years.

"Nugent freely shared his abhorrent extremist views with others over a messaging app, and he passed on manuals detailing how to produce deadly weapons and explosive devices," Metropolitan Police Commander Richard Smith said.

He also shared film of the attack in Christchurch on the first anniversary of the atrocity in March last year, and posted the manifesto of the attacker, Australian Brenton Tarrant.

Nugent was arrested on August 19, 2020, and initially charged with 12 Terrorism Act offences. Six charges were later added.

He pleaded guilty to five counts of dissemination of terrorist publications, and 11 counts of possession of a document containing information likely to be useful to a person preparing or committing an act of terrorism.