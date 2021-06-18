UK cities among Europe's worst for hazardous NO2 pollution

Nitrogen dioxide pollution is linked to breathing difficulties

A power station in the UK, which will host the Cop26 climate summit in November. Bloomberg 
A power station in the UK, which will host the Cop26 climate summit in November. Bloomberg 

UK cities are among the worst in Europe for nitrogen dioxide pollution, which is linked to breathing difficulties such as asthma.

Six British towns and cities are in the top 20 in Europe for NO2 pollution, a study by monitoring service Airly found.

These were London, Edinburgh, Dundee, Leeds, Newcastle-upon-Tyne and Slough.

Read More

Britain is seeking ambitious climate plans ahead of November's Cop26 summit in Glasgow. AFP How vaccine hoarding threatens Cop26

The findings come five months before Britain will attempt to rally the world into ambitious action on climate change at the Cop26 conference in Glasgow.

Nitrogen dioxide is produced mainly by the burning of fossil fuels, which the UK wants other countries to curb as world leaders strive for net zero emissions by 2050.

Breathing air with high levels of NO2 can aggravate respiratory problems such as asthma.

It can lead to coughing, wheezing or difficulty breathing and prolonged exposure can make people more vulnerable to respiratory infections.

"The data isn't great for large parts of Europe but there is certainly an opportunity to tackle the problem," Airly chief executive Wiktor Warchalowski said.

"People need to change their habits, especially with the use of cars, and local authorities need to start by monitoring the problem then putting in place appropriate policies to manage problem hotspots."

Cluj-Napoca in Romania was the most polluted city in the NO2 rankings, with Newcastle second.

Romania's Timisoara, Ploitesti and Bucharest were also in the top 10, along with Naples, Athens, Marseille and Granada.

The figures were based on air quality sensors set up in towns and cities to monitor pollution.

Air pollution in cities such as London can lead to breathing difficulties. Getty Images
Air pollution in cities such as London can lead to breathing difficulties. Getty Images

Cop26 ambitions

As part of global efforts to curb emissions, G7 leaders agreed at their summit last week to end government funding for fossil fuel energy as soon as possible.

This is intended to help meet the Paris Agreement target of limiting global warming to well below 2°C and ideally 1.5°C.

Britain wants to reduce emissions by 68 per cent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

Cop26 is a key political milestone for the UK as it tries to project global leadership after Brexit.

The UK's Cop26 president Alok Sharma this week described the conference as "our last hope" of meeting the 1.5°C target.

"I have faith that world leaders will rise to the occasion and not be found wanting in their tryst with destiny," he said.

But the pollution findings come after a climate panel found fault with the UK for failing to keep pace with global warming.

The UK’s Climate Change Committee said the government failed to heed previous warnings on the subject.

Episodes of extreme heat were becoming more frequent, it said in its latest report.

Meanwhile, Scotland's government was criticised for failing to meet its own climate targets in the run-up to its hosting of Cop26.

Emissions fell by 51.5 per cent up to 2019, below a target of 55 per cent.

Jamie Livingstone, the head of Oxfam Scotland, said ministers could make “no more excuses”.

“On the eve of the most significant global climate talks for years being hosted in Glasgow, the Scottish government has scored a hat-trick of own goals by missing its annual emissions targets three years in a row,” he said.

Published: June 18, 2021 01:07 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Iceland (L) has been top of the Global Peace Index for 13 years while Afghanistan has languished at the bottom for the last four. Getty Images/AFP

Revealed: the world’s most and least peaceful countries

World
Scotland's defender Andrew Robertson reacts after the UEFA EURO 2020 Group D football match between Scotland and Czech Republic at Hampden Park in Glasgow on June 14, 2021. / AFP / POOL / LEE SMITH

England and Scotland ready to resume rivalry in latest Wembley battle

Football
Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, talks to children as she visits Connor Downs Academy, during the G7 Summit, in Hayle, Cornwall, on June 11. Reuters

Duchess of Cambridge sets up centre to focus on importance of early years

Europe
Juan Moyolema, an 8-year-old boy who was born missing the lower part of his left arm, raises a toy with a 3D printed tailor-made prosthetic given to him by Madrid-base social entity Ayudame3D at his home in Parla, near Madrid, Spain, May 18, 2021. Picture taken May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Spanish toymaker-turned-inventor creates 3D printed prosthetic arms

Europe
Chloe Ferry is one of four social media influencers who have been named for failing to label social media posts as advertising. Getty Images 

Named and shamed: UK social media influencers who broke advertising rules

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?