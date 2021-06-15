UK and Australia agree to terms of free trade deal

Britain and Australia have agreed on broad terms of a new free trade deal after talks between their prime ministers cleared up outstanding issues.

Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison overcame the sticking points over a three-hour dinner at No 10 Downing Street on Monday night.

The deal is Britain's first to be negotiated from scratch since the leaving the EU and could be a step towards creating a wider trade deal in the Asia-Pacific region.

Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan confirmed the leaders agreed on terms of the deal in London.

“Both prime ministers have held a positive meeting in London overnight and have resolved outstanding issues in relation to the free trade agreement,” he said.

“Their agreement is a win for jobs, businesses, free trade and highlights what two liberal democracies can achieve while working together.”

The prime ministers are due to make a formal announcement revealing more details later on Tuesday.

The new trade deal is expected to give UK and Australian food producers and other businesses easier access to each other's markets.

British farmers were concerned about a compromise on food standards, while some feared Australian beef and lamb could undercut UK farmers on price, forcing them out of business.

Robin Traquair, vice president of the National Farmers Union Scotland, said the Australian agricultural deal could be the first of many.

“We’re going to have a Pacific deal, we’re going to have a New Zealand deal, there could be an American deal, there could be a Brazil deal,” he told BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme on Tuesday.

“We just don’t know how we’re going to trade ... how much product will come into the country and at what price. A lot of farmers are worried.”

But Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove, who was reported to have raised concerns about the deal, said British farmers now had more opportunity to sell their produce in countries outside the EU.

“We support farmers and we do so by making sure we give them an opportunity to export their fantastic produce on the world stage,” he told Sky News.

“Opening up new markets for them worldwide is the way to make sure we can not only keep our farmers successful but also ensure we have investment in the countryside.”

Official estimates suggest the agreement could add £500 million ($705.7m) to British economic output.

Mr Tehan said Australia was looking forward to conducting more trade with Britain, and that Australian beef and lamb exports, which were previously limited by import quotas, accounted for only 4.3 per cent of British consumption.

“British consumers are missing out on choosing high-quality, well-priced Australian products,” he said.

“What’s more, they’re missing out on eating the best lamb chops and the best steak in the world.”

He said Australia "felt that a special bond was being broken” when Britain joined the European Common Market in 1973.

“Half a century on, Australia stands ready again to be a willing partner with the UK,” he said.