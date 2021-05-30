Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu angers Greece over Muslim minority comments

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu angered Greece after he described the Muslim minority in the Greek region of Thrace as “Turkish”.

Mr Cavusoglu made the comment on arrival in Alexandroupolis, near the Turkish border, as he began a two-day visit.

"In Greece to meet members of Turkish minority in western Thrace and discuss our bilateral relations," he wrote on Twitter.

Mr Cavusoglu then used the phrase “Turkish minority” five times in a series of tweets detailing his talks with representatives of the Muslim community and a visit to a school.

Visited Celal Bayar High School,one of the two Turkish Minority High Schools in #WesternThrace.



Turkish Minority's children of all ages having an education in better conditions and in their mother tongue is important.Will continue to support our kinsmen to solve these problems. pic.twitter.com/8h7ytcSTm7 — Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) May 30, 2021

“Emphasised that we will always stand resolutely with the Turkish minority in their struggle for their rights and underlined once again our strong support,” he said after meeting Western Thrace Turkish Minority Advisory Board members.

Ankara has often accused Greece of failing to sufficiently look after the Muslim minority in Thrace, many of whom are of Turkish descent.

#BatıTrakya’daki soydaşlarımızla buluşmak ve ikili ilişkilerimizi ele almak üzere #Yunanistan'dayız.



In #Greece to meet members of Turkish Minority in #WesternThrace and discuss our bilateral relations. pic.twitter.com/9eJ59jNlsy — Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) May 30, 2021

Mr Cavusoglu's comments resulted in a swift rebuke from Athens, which said the minority is made of multi-ethnic Muslims.

"The Muslim minority in Thrace has about 120,000 Greek inhabitants," Greek Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexandros Papaioannou said.

"Turkey's constant attempts to distort this reality, as well as the allegations of non-protection of the rights of these citizens, or of discrimination, are unfounded and are rejected in their entirety.

"Greece would like to improve relations with Turkey, but with the respect for international law as a prerequisite."

Under the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, Muslims in Thrace were given minority status and protection.

Mr Cavusoglu is scheduled to meet Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday.

The Greek government said Mr Cavusoglu’s visit to Thrace was a private affair.

"The visit in Thrace is a private visit. Greece is an open, democratic country that does not forbid private visits. As far as the [Thrace] minority is concerned, it is enjoying a status of equality," spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni said on Thursday.

At a press conference in April, Mr Cavusolgu raised the minority issue with Mr Dendias.

"You don't allow the Turkish minority to call themselves Turkish. You call them Muslims," he said.

"If they call themselves Turkish, they are Turkish – you have to recognise this."

The status of Muslims in Thrace is one of a series of diplomatic clashes between Greece and Turkey, although there are hints that relations may be improving.

They are engaged in a separate dispute over maritime rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

MATCH INFO First Test at Barbados

West Indies won by 381 runs Second Test at Antigua

West Indies won by 10 wickets Third Test at St Lucia

February 9-13

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

The design The protective shell is covered in solar panels to make use of light and produce energy. This will drastically reduce energy loss. More than 80 per cent of the energy consumed by the French pavilion will be produced by the sun. The architecture will control light sources to provide a highly insulated and airtight building. The forecourt is protected from the sun and the plants will refresh the inner spaces. A micro water treatment plant will recycle used water to supply the irrigation for the plants and to flush the toilets. This will reduce the pavilion’s need for fresh water by 30 per cent. Energy-saving equipment will be used for all lighting and projections. Beyond its use for the expo, the pavilion will be easy to dismantle and reuse the material. Some elements of the metal frame can be prefabricated in a factory. From architects to sound technicians and construction companies, a group of experts from 10 companies have created the pavilion. Work will begin in May; the first stone will be laid in Dubai in the second quarter of 2019. Construction of the pavilion will take 17 months from May 2019 to September 2020.

About Takalam Date started: early 2020 Founders: Khawla Hammad and Inas Abu Shashieh Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech and wellness Number of staff: 4 Funding to date: Bootstrapped

The Byblos iftar in numbers 29 or 30 days – the number of iftar services held during the holy month 50 staff members required to prepare an iftar 200 to 350 the number of people served iftar nightly 160 litres of the traditional Ramadan drink, jalab, is served in total 500 litres of soup is served during the holy month 200 kilograms of meat is used for various dishes 350 kilograms of onion is used in dishes 5 minutes – the average time that staff have to eat



MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, second leg: Liverpool (0) v Barcelona (3), Tuesday, 11pm UAE Game is on BeIN Sports

Sreesanth's India bowling career Tests 27, Wickets 87, Average 37.59, Best 5-40 ODIs 53, Wickets 75, Average 33.44, Best 6-55 T20Is 10, Wickets 7, Average 41.14, Best 2-12

Scores Rajasthan Royals 160-8 (20 ov) Kolkata Knight Riders 163-3 (18.5 ov)

Zidane's managerial achievements La Liga: 2016/17

Spanish Super Cup: 2017

Uefa Champions League: 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18

Uefa Super Cup: 2016, 2017

Fifa Club World Cup: 2016, 2017

