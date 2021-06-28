Swedish prime minister Stefan Lofven resigns after losing no-confidence vote

Parliament speaker to begin search for replacement leader

Sweden's Prime minister Stefan Lofven announces his resignation. EPA
Sweden's Prime minister Stefan Lofven announces his resignation. EPA

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has resigned a week after becoming the first leader in Sweden to lose a no-confidence vote.

The Social Democrat leader did not call a snap election but instead asked the country's parliament speaker to begin the search for a replacement.

Andreas Norlen, the speaker, will ask party leaders who may be able to form a government.

Read More

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is all set for a fourth term. ReutersIs Europe course-correcting after taking a hard-right turn?

Mr Lofven lost the confidence vote in parliament on June 21 after the socialist Left Party withdrew its support after a row over housing legislation.

The government insisted on passing a new law that would have abolished Sweden’s system of setting rents by collective bargaining between landlords and the main tenants' union.

Mr Lofven, who will continue in a caretaker role until a new government can be formed, headed a fragile minority coalition with the Greens since 2018, relying on support from two small centre-right parties and the Left Party to remain in power.

The centre-left and centre-right blocs are now evenly balanced in parliament and opinion polls show a general election might not change the picture.

Mr Lofven said a snap election was "not what is best for Sweden", given the difficult Covid-19 situation, and the fact that the next general election is only a year away.

Updated: June 28, 2021 01:03 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
The original AstraZeneca shot is similar to the booster, which has had minor genetic alterations to the spike protein based on the Beta variant. Reuters

AstraZeneca tests booster vaccine against Covid variant

World
The Wakeling family on holiday in Sri Lanka. Courtesy Nicola Wakeling

Family of girl with rare autoimmune disorder given exemption from UK quarantine

Health
The UK government has declared that the new petrol and diesel cars will be unavailable by 2030. Getty Images

Driving the green agenda: the battle to make electric dreams a reality for motorists

Europe
Sajid Javid is greeted by Boris Johnson in 2019. EPA

Sajid Javid steps in to lead UK’s pandemic battle

Europe
Attab Haddad's route to discovering his metier was far from straightforward. It took him via the business, banking and restaurant worlds, before he realised that the musical talent he first exhibited at the age of three was his true calling. Mark Chilvers for The National

Oud to joy: Attab Haddad has the world on a string

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world