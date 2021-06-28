Swedish prime minister Stefan Lofven resigns after losing no-confidence vote

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has resigned a week after becoming the first leader in Sweden to lose a no-confidence vote.

The Social Democrat leader did not call a snap election but instead asked the country's parliament speaker to begin the search for a replacement.

Andreas Norlen, the speaker, will ask party leaders who may be able to form a government.

Mr Lofven lost the confidence vote in parliament on June 21 after the socialist Left Party withdrew its support after a row over housing legislation.

The government insisted on passing a new law that would have abolished Sweden’s system of setting rents by collective bargaining between landlords and the main tenants' union.

Mr Lofven, who will continue in a caretaker role until a new government can be formed, headed a fragile minority coalition with the Greens since 2018, relying on support from two small centre-right parties and the Left Party to remain in power.

The centre-left and centre-right blocs are now evenly balanced in parliament and opinion polls show a general election might not change the picture.

Mr Lofven said a snap election was "not what is best for Sweden", given the difficult Covid-19 situation, and the fact that the next general election is only a year away.