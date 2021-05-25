Spain reveals delight at return of Gulf tourists from June 7

Fully vaccinated tourists from Gulf countries can return to Spain from June 7 in a further loosening of its Covid travel restrictions which on Monday saw holidaymakers from the UK and Japan welcomed back.

The imminent return of GCC travellers to the popular holiday destination will be augmented on July 1 when Spain adopts the EU's digital Covid certificate, facilitating mobility within the bloc.

As long as tourists from the Gulf have been inoculated twice with either an EMA or WHO-approved vaccine, they will be able to travel to Spain from June 7.

The news was heralded by Daniel Rosado, director of the Spanish Tourism Office.

"We are seeing pent-up demand so the announcement is perfectly timed for the start of the summer season. It's really good news," he told The National.

Spain has long been a favoured destination of European sunseekers but it is an increasingly popular spot for GCC tourists, too.

Prior to the pandemic, in 2019, 121,000 travellers from the UAE and nearly 100,000 travellers from Saudi Arabia visited the country, Mr Rosado said.

Spain opened its tourism office in Abu Dhabi in recognition of this upward trend and the economic benefits attendant on attracting travellers from the Gulf.

Gulf tourists a boon for Spanish economy

"GCC tourists are sought after by all countries because they are the highest spenders," Mr Rosado said.

He revealed that in 2019, UAE tourists contributed about €300m ($366.2m) to the Spanish economy, and their Saudi counterparts around €150m.

Gulf tourists also tend to visit different parts of Spain to European visitors.

"They do a lot of city breaks like Madrid and Barcelona," Mr Rosado said.

"They also like the south of Spain and some even have houses there."

But he hopes to entice GCC tourists to other parts of Spain that he thinks "have potential for them".

With the pandemic creating so much uncertainty and a welter of contradictory international travel rules, Mr Rosado also hopes to assuage concerns over travelling while coronavirus still lurks.

Quote If something goes wrong, Spain's social security and hospital network is one of the best

"Last week we unveiled new online tool – Travel Safe Spain – that helps travellers to understand all the measures and requirements needed to travel to Spain," he said.

"It's very interactive and multilingual, and has up-to-date advice for 50 countries."

In the unlikely event a Gulf tourist catches Covid in Spain or restrictions change mid-holiday, Mr Rosado was clear.

"If something goes wrong, Spain's social security and hospital network is one of the best.

"And in order to return tourists to the other side of the world, the connectivity between Spain and the GCC is assured.

"There has been really good connectivity between both areas throughout the crisis, even in the really bad months when there was a lockdown."

Related

Related

Related

Related

Related

Related

Related

Related

Related

Related

Related

Related

Related

Related

Related

Related

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”