Passengers could face eight-hour airport waits due to Covid checks

Passengers queue in the departures area of Heathrow Airport after the travel ban was lifted. Reuters

Covid checks at airports could leave passengers facing an eight-hour wait in departures and arrivals, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said.

The IATA said the time needed to get through check-in, security, border control and baggage claim had already doubled to three hours, even with travel at reduced capacity.

If passenger numbers returned to pre-Covid levels, this would rise to eight hours per trip, it said.

IATA director-general Willie Walsh urged governments to agree on standards for digital health certificates to reduce delays.

“Nobody will tolerate waiting hours at check-in or for border formalities,” he said.

“The technical solutions exist. But governments must agree digital certificate standards and align processes to accept them. And they must act fast.”

Britain lifted its ban on foreign holidays on May 17 but quarantine-free travel is only possible to a small list of approved countries.

Meanwhile, France and Germany have placed tougher restrictions on Britain because of fears over the B.1.617.2 variant first identified in India.

The travel industry wants the green list to be expanded to include countries such as Spain, which is opening its doors to British tourists.

"I fear the government is going to drag its feet on Spain," Heathrow Airport chief executive John Holland-Kaye told the Daily Telegraph.

“I think that will be a mistake and the reason for that is that very few people are flying in spite of all the hype we see.”

The EU hopes to bring in a certificate by the end of June that would allow people to prove they have been vaccinated, tested negative for Covid-19 or recently recovered from the disease.

British Airways planes at Heathrow Airport in London. EPA

EU members will be obliged to accept vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency, which has authorised the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson shots.

Countries may also choose to accept other vaccines, such as Russia’s Sputnik V shot or China’s Sinopharm.

Britain is still developing its plans for Covid certification, but passengers can view. their vaccine status on the NHS smartphone app.

The IATA called on leaders who are meeting in Britain at next month's G7 summit to agree terms for a universal certificate.

“A good first step would be G7 agreement, with industry input, on a common set of Covid-19 travel requirements,” Mr Walsh said.

“If the G7 took these leadership measures, the freedom to travel could be seamlessly restored for about a third of all journeys. Other countries could build on that leadership for a safe and efficient global restart of connectivity.”

According to the IATA’s figures, passengers typically spent an hour and a half in the airport before the pandemic. This has doubled to three hours, mainly because of longer waits at check-in and border control.

It said the total time would reach five and a half hours if traffic returned to 75 per cent of its pre-crisis levels and eight hours at 100 per cent traffic.

Passenger numbers are currently at about 30 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, Mr Walsh said.

Copa del Rey Semi-final, first leg Barcelona 1 (Malcom 57')

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

MATCH INFO First Test at Barbados

West Indies won by 381 runs Second Test at Antigua

West Indies won by 10 wickets Third Test at St Lucia

February 9-13

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

The design The protective shell is covered in solar panels to make use of light and produce energy. This will drastically reduce energy loss. More than 80 per cent of the energy consumed by the French pavilion will be produced by the sun. The architecture will control light sources to provide a highly insulated and airtight building. The forecourt is protected from the sun and the plants will refresh the inner spaces. A micro water treatment plant will recycle used water to supply the irrigation for the plants and to flush the toilets. This will reduce the pavilion’s need for fresh water by 30 per cent. Energy-saving equipment will be used for all lighting and projections. Beyond its use for the expo, the pavilion will be easy to dismantle and reuse the material. Some elements of the metal frame can be prefabricated in a factory. From architects to sound technicians and construction companies, a group of experts from 10 companies have created the pavilion. Work will begin in May; the first stone will be laid in Dubai in the second quarter of 2019. Construction of the pavilion will take 17 months from May 2019 to September 2020.

About Takalam Date started: early 2020 Founders: Khawla Hammad and Inas Abu Shashieh Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech and wellness Number of staff: 4 Funding to date: Bootstrapped

The Byblos iftar in numbers 29 or 30 days – the number of iftar services held during the holy month 50 staff members required to prepare an iftar 200 to 350 the number of people served iftar nightly 160 litres of the traditional Ramadan drink, jalab, is served in total 500 litres of soup is served during the holy month 200 kilograms of meat is used for various dishes 350 kilograms of onion is used in dishes 5 minutes – the average time that staff have to eat



MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, second leg: Liverpool (0) v Barcelona (3), Tuesday, 11pm UAE Game is on BeIN Sports

Sreesanth's India bowling career Tests 27, Wickets 87, Average 37.59, Best 5-40 ODIs 53, Wickets 75, Average 33.44, Best 6-55 T20Is 10, Wickets 7, Average 41.14, Best 2-12

Scores Rajasthan Royals 160-8 (20 ov) Kolkata Knight Riders 163-3 (18.5 ov)

Zidane's managerial achievements La Liga: 2016/17

Spanish Super Cup: 2017

Uefa Champions League: 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18

Uefa Super Cup: 2016, 2017

Fifa Club World Cup: 2016, 2017

