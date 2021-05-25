Martin Bashir still paid by BBC despite departure before Princess Diana report

Martin Bashir was not fired by the BBC despite the findings of an inquiry that he used deception to obtain an interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. Getty

Former BBC journalist Martin Bashir is still being paid by the broadcaster despite damning revelations of how he obtained a controversial 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.

BBC director general Tim Davie said Bashir was “on a three-month notice period” and would continue to receive his salary until it expires.

The journalist stepped down as the broadcaster’s religion editor in May, citing ill health, before the release of Lord Dyson’s report into the Diana scandal.

He had been on sick leave for several months before he resigned.

The inquiry found the journalist used deceit and forged bank statements to convince the princess to be interviewed, and that an internal BBC investigation a year later had covered up his tactics.

Mr Davie said Bashir’s notice period began “from the moment he resigned, so we’re nearly out”.

He said he accepted the resignation so there would be “no restraint in us getting to the truth”.

"It allowed a clean break with no pay-off, which I thought was in the licence fee payers' interest," he told BBC's Radio 4 Today programme.

In the Panorama interview, Diana said there were "three of us in this marriage" when asked about her relationship with Prince Charles, triggering a crisis for the royal family.

‘Whiff of criminality’

Julian Knight, Conservative MP who is chairman of the House of Commons’ culture committee, said on Monday there was a “more than a whiff of criminality” over how Bashir obtained the interview.

Mr Knight also suggested the BBC rehired Bashir years after the interview to “keep his mouth shut” about the deception.

“Put simply, Mr Bashir obtained fame and fortune by instituting document forgery and callously scaring a mentally vulnerable woman,” he told MPs.

“Not a mistake ... but something with more than a whiff of criminality about it. The BBC then covered this up.”

He said Bashir had been rehired in 2016 without an interview, after leaving the BBC in 1999.

“Was Bashir rehired in essence so that he would keep his mouth shut?” he said.

Mr Davie said a “quick, independent investigation” was under way to look into why Bashir was rehired and whether appropriate processes were followed.

He acknowledged that rehiring Bashir was a “big mistake” when viewed in the context of the Dyson findings.

“We’re interviewing people, getting the documents, and we should be able to publish the documents next week,” he said.

“There’s certainly things that need to be looked into.”

On Monday, the BBC said it would review its editorial policies and governance in the wake of the Diana scandal, with an internal inquiry to be conducted by a group of non-executive directors.

Mr Davie said he could not accept Earl Spencer's assertion that he could "draw a line" between his sister's death and the Panorama interview.

“We fully accept the Dyson report, beyond that we are into speculation,” he said.

Asked whether the full interview would be aired by the broadcaster again, he replied: “I’ve got no intention of airing the interview ever again.

“You cannot now look at this interview free from the context in which it was secured.”

The stats and facts 1.9 million women are at risk of developing cervical cancer in the UAE 80% of people, females and males, will get human papillomavirus (HPV) once in their lifetime Out of more than 100 types of HPV, 14 strains are cancer-causing 99.9% of cervical cancers are caused by the virus A five-year survival rate of close to 96% can be achieved with regular screenings for cervical cancer detection Women aged 25 to 29 should get a Pap smear every three years Women aged 30 to 65 should do a Pap smear and HPV test every five years Children aged 13 and above should get the HPV vaccine

Cultural fiesta What: The Al Burda Festival

When: November 14 (from 10am)

Where: Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi

The Al Burda Festival is a celebration of Islamic art and culture, featuring talks, performances and exhibitions. Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, this one-day event opens with a session on the future of Islamic art. With this in mind, it is followed by a number of workshops and “masterclass” sessions in everything from calligraphy and typography to geometry and the origins of Islamic design. There will also be discussions on subjects including ‘Who is the Audience for Islamic Art?’ and ‘New Markets for Islamic Design.’ A live performance from Kuwaiti guitarist Yousif Yaseen should be one of the highlights of the day.

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

New schools in Dubai

