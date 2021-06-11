Indian variant cases doubling every 4.5 days in parts of England

Cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus are doubling every four and a half days in parts of England, further raising fears the end of restrictions will be delayed later this month.

Public Health England said on Friday that a total of 42,323 cases of the strain, also known as the Delta variant, were confirmed in the UK, up from 29,892 cases on June 2.

Authorities said growth rates were high in all parts of the country, but in the worst affected areas in northern England cases were doubling every 4.5 days.

Every nine in 10 cases is the new strain, while new research suggests the variant is approximately 60 per cent more infectious than the strain first detected in Kent, south-east England, now known as the Alpha strain.

The Alpha variant caused a surge of Covid cases in December before the mass vaccine campaign began, leading to a three-month lockdown as hospitals were stretched to near-capacity.

The government has since ramped up its vaccine drive, and has administered nearly 41 million first doses and nearly 29 million second doses to adults over 25.

According to government data, 77 per cent of the adult population has received one dose, while 54 per cent are fully vaccinated with both doses.

But cases are rising again, with the UK reporting 8,125 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily tally since February. It compares with 6,238 cases last Friday.

There were 17 deaths recorded.

In a sign the government is considering delaying the end of social distancing restrictions on June 21, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Friday “hard-won battles against the virus” were under threat.

”The virus hasn’t gone away, it will attempt to survive by mutating,” he told the BBC.

“Let’s not squander those hard-fought gains.”

However, the number of patients in hospital remains low, at just over 1,000 on Thursday, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said most patients are people who are unvaccinated.

The government said this suggested the vaccination programme is “breaking the link” between infection and death.

Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said that "two doses provide significantly more protection" against the Delta variant than one.

Jim McManus, from the Association of Directors of Public Health, on Friday said “several pieces of data” about the rise of cases were concerning.

“Investing a bit of time is really important for enabling the vaccine programme to finish and do its job,” he said.

“That’s four weeks of keeping some of the stuff we have now, like social distancing, face masks and some other measures. We’re not talking about new restrictions and going backwards, we’re talking about going forwards but very slowly.”