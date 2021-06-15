Germany considers ditching mandatory face mask rule

Indoor face coverings could be dropped in areas with few cases and high vaccination rate

Pedestrians wear masks on a street in Cologne, Germany. Bloomberg 
Pedestrians wear masks on a street in Cologne, Germany. Bloomberg 

Germany will consider loosening face mask rules as the country has recorded its lowest Covid infection rate in months.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said the first stage would be to lift mask requirements outdoors, where they are compulsory on some busy streets.

Mandatory mask-wearing could be gradually dropped indoors in areas with low infection numbers and high vaccination rates, Mr Spahn said.

Read More

Germany wants action over ruined J&J vaccines

“With falling incidence rates, we could proceed in stages,” he told German media.

Wearing a face mask is currently compulsory on public transport and in shops, schools and indoor public spaces.

But a sharp drop in infection rates in recent weeks has allowed Germany to ease many other restrictions on public life.

The rate fell on Tuesday to 15.5 cases per 100,000 people in a week, the country's lowest figure since October.

Restaurants, bars and non-essential shops are open after months of closure during the second and third waves of the pandemic.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn suggested that mask rules could be eased. Reuters 
German Health Minister Jens Spahn suggested that mask rules could be eased. Reuters 

Vaccines lift mood

Germany's vaccination campaign has picked up pace after a slow start, with nearly half of adults injected at least once.

About 27 per cent of Germans are fully vaccinated, Mr Spahn said on Tuesday.

Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht called on German regions to examine whether mask requirements were still "appropriate" to their local situation.

Divi, an association of intensive care doctors, said it had nothing against the proposal.

“Now that we’re in summer we’re spending a lot of time in the open air and infection rates are falling,” Divi president Gernot Marx told German radio.

“And the most important thing is that more and more people have been vaccinated with one or two doses.”

In another sign of progress, Germany will lift its pandemic travel warning for most countries from July 1.

Berlin is distributing a digital vaccination pass to allow people to show that they are immunised when they travel.

But restrictions will remain in place for countries such as Britain where variants of the virus are in circulation.

Germany's neighbour Denmark lifted its rules on mask-wearing on Monday, except on public transport.

Published: June 15, 2021 02:40 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
Visitors to Ferrari World on Yas Island, as at other attractions in Abu Dhabi, will have to show their green pass on the Al Hosn app to enter. Victor Besa / The National Section: NA Reporter:

Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,127 new cases and 2,094 recoveries

Health
A woman receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Belmont Health Centre in Harrow. Reuters 

Two Covid-19 vaccine doses ‘highly effective’ in protecting against Indian variant

Europe
Syrian children play in the Zaatari refugee camp, 80 kilometres north of the Jordanian capital, Amman. The UAE's vaccine drive will inoculate 12,000 people in the Emirati-Jordanian camps of Mrajeeb Al Fhood, Zaatari, Al Azraq and Al Hadiqa. AFP

UAE administers second doses of Covid-19 vaccine among Syrian refugees in Jordan

Health
New Covid Restrictions-AD New mandatory entrance procedures carried out at Khalidiyah Mall on June 15, 2021. Khushnum Bhandari/ The National Reporter: Haneen Dajani News

Abu Dhabi's Covid-19 green pass system launched

Health
A grocery store cashier was shot and killed over a dispute about face masks in Georgia, US, on June 14, 2021. AFP

Supermarket cashier shot dead in US state of Georgia over face mask dispute

The Americas
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez