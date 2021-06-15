Germany considers ditching mandatory face mask rule

Germany will consider loosening face mask rules as the country has recorded its lowest Covid infection rate in months.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said the first stage would be to lift mask requirements outdoors, where they are compulsory on some busy streets.

Mandatory mask-wearing could be gradually dropped indoors in areas with low infection numbers and high vaccination rates, Mr Spahn said.

Read More Germany wants action over ruined J&J vaccines

“With falling incidence rates, we could proceed in stages,” he told German media.

Wearing a face mask is currently compulsory on public transport and in shops, schools and indoor public spaces.

But a sharp drop in infection rates in recent weeks has allowed Germany to ease many other restrictions on public life.

The rate fell on Tuesday to 15.5 cases per 100,000 people in a week, the country's lowest figure since October.

Restaurants, bars and non-essential shops are open after months of closure during the second and third waves of the pandemic.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn suggested that mask rules could be eased. Reuters

Vaccines lift mood

Germany's vaccination campaign has picked up pace after a slow start, with nearly half of adults injected at least once.

About 27 per cent of Germans are fully vaccinated, Mr Spahn said on Tuesday.

Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht called on German regions to examine whether mask requirements were still "appropriate" to their local situation.

Divi, an association of intensive care doctors, said it had nothing against the proposal.

“Now that we’re in summer we’re spending a lot of time in the open air and infection rates are falling,” Divi president Gernot Marx told German radio.

“And the most important thing is that more and more people have been vaccinated with one or two doses.”

In another sign of progress, Germany will lift its pandemic travel warning for most countries from July 1.

Berlin is distributing a digital vaccination pass to allow people to show that they are immunised when they travel.

But restrictions will remain in place for countries such as Britain where variants of the virus are in circulation.

Germany's neighbour Denmark lifted its rules on mask-wearing on Monday, except on public transport.