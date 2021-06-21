French regional elections deal a blow to Marine Le Pen's far-right party

President Emmanuel Macron's party also struggles amid low turnout in first round

Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally secured fewer votes than expected. AFP 
Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally secured fewer votes than expected. AFP 

France’s far right suffered a setback on Sunday in regional elections seen as a test of the national mood before the 2022 presidential race.

Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party won fewer votes than expected in the first round and failed to gain a clear advantage in key regions.

“Our voters didn’t turn out,” said Ms Le Pen, who is expected to challenge President Emmanuel Macron in 2022. “I call on them to respond urgently.”

Read More

French President Emmanuel Macron during a visit to Saint-Cirq-Lapopie, south-western France. Fully vaccinated travellers will be allowed to visit the country from next week. AFP France to welcome vaccinated visitors in bid to attract tourists

Another Macron challenger, Xavier Bertrand from the centre-right Republicans, celebrated a clear first-round victory over National Rally in northern France.

“We've unlocked the jaws of the National Front in order to smash them here,” Mr Bertrand said, referring to the party by its former name.

The second round will take place next Sunday and typically sees tactical voting to keep the far right out of power.

Ms Le Pen’s party had been tipped to take a clear lead in Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur in southern France, but exit polls showed it taking only a slender lead over the Republicans, with each party projected to win about 30 to 35 per cent of the vote.

Across France, National Rally’s vote share of about 19 per cent was nine points lower than its performance at the last regional polls in 2015.

The party, which has never won a regional presidency, emphasised its key issues on policing and immigration during the campaign.

French President Emmanuel Macron votes on Sunday in an election marked by low turnout. AP 
French President Emmanuel Macron votes on Sunday in an election marked by low turnout. AP 

Turnout slumps

Overall turnout was projected to be as low as 31 to 33 per cent, down from 50 per cent in 2015.

The lack of public campaigning because of Covid-19 restrictions was thought to have played a part in the low turnout.

"It's a democratic slap in the face for all of us," Aurore Berge, a leading MP from Mr Macron's centrist LREM party, told French television.

LREM won about 10 to 11 per cent of the vote, underlining its failure to put down regional roots after its success at national elections in 2017.

All 13 regions in mainland France are electing regional assemblies, which have budgets of billions of euros and powers over schools and transport.

"I'm not going to mince words: yes, of course we're disappointed," LREM leader Stanislas Guerini said on French radio.

Mr Macron is expected to seek a second term in 2022 but the list of potential rivals has yet to be finalised.

Aside from Mr Bertrand, possible candidates from the Republicans include Valerie Pecresse, the leader of the Ile-de-France region around Paris, who was on course for a healthy lead.

The French people are telling politicians they do not trust them

Gerald Darmanin, Interior Minister

Another centre-right possibility is the EU’s former Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

Ms Le Pen’s candidacy could lead to a rerun of the second round in 2017, in which she lost in a landslide to Mr Macron.

Meanwhile, France’s socialists and ecologists are jockeying for position after the left was heavily beaten in 2017.

Left-wing alliances led by the Socialist Party finished first in five regions.

The Greens said they would continue their campaign in Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur, complicating the position for the second round.

Ms Le Pen said the low turnout had given a misleading impression of the parties’ political strengths.

The high level of voter apathy was a “civic disaster that deformed the electoral reality of the country”, she said.

France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, a member of Mr Macron’s party, said the low turnout was “a defeat for all of us”.

“No-one can be happy when there is a 70 per cent abstention rate, rising to over 80 per cent among young people,” he said.

“The French people are telling politicians they do not trust them.”

Updated: June 21, 2021 05:45 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group D - England v Scotland - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 18, 2021 Picture taken June 18, 2021 Scotland's Billy Gilmour in action Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Euro 2020: Scotland's Billy Gilmour tests positive for Covid-19

Football
Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally secured fewer votes than expected. AFP 

French regional elections deal a blow to Marine Le Pen's far-right party

Europe
Sri Lankan fire brigade personnel spray disinfectant at a workshop in Colombo. EPA

Stringency Index: How does each country’s Covid response compare?

Europe
Lebanese-Syrian director Wissam Tanios' debut feature, We Are From There, will have its UK premiere in July at Safar Film Festival in Londo. Photo: The Arab British Centre

Lebanese director's documentary 'We Are From There' charts the journey to a radically new life

World
Visitors outside the All England Club where Wimbledon begins on June 28. Mark Chilvers for The National

Wimbledon 2021: How the tournament will differ from usual

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?