French Cabinet condemns soldiers over ‘civil war’ warning

France's government hit out at a group of serving French soldiers who published an open letter claiming a civil war was brewing due to President Emmanuel Macron's handling of Islamism.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the anonymous signatories lacked courage, while Prime Minister Jean Castex labelled it a political manoeuvre by the far right.

Defence minister Florence Parly described the letter as part of a “crude political scheme”.

"It uses all the rhetoric, the vocabulary, the tone, the references which are those of the extreme right,” she told TV channel BFM.

"I believe that when you are in the military you don't do this kind of thing in hiding," Mr Darmanin said. "These people are anonymous. Is this courage? To be anonymous?"

But far-right political leader Marine Le Pen, expected to be Mr Macron’s main challenger in next year’s presidential election, welcomed the letter and said civil war was always a risk.

"It is clearly not a call to insurrection," she said. "Otherwise I would not be supporting it."

The letter, published by the magazine Valeurs Actuelles, was signed by an unknown number of soldiers.

"We are not talking about extending your mandates or conquering others. We are talking about the survival of our country, the survival of your country," it said.

The soldiers said they came from a younger generation of soldiers who had been involved in active service.

"They have offered up their lives to destroy the Islamism that you have made concessions to on our soil," the letter stated.

It claimed that, for some religious communities, "France means nothing but an object of sarcasm, contempt or even hatred".

"If a civil war breaks out, the military will maintain order on its own soil … civil war is brewing in France and you know it perfectly well".

It followed a letter last month that offered similar warnings, signed by about 20 semi-retired generals and 80 other officers.

Mr Macron’s government recently set out its “anti-separatism” bill, which aims to clamp down on extremism and values deemed at odds with France’s constitution.

While it has been criticised by some for unfairly targeting Muslims, others argue it has not gone far enough.

France's upper house has added a number of amendments to the bill, including banning the hijab for under-18s in public.

It's Monty Python's Crashing Rocket Circus To the theme tune of the famous zany British comedy TV show, SpaceX has shown exactly what can go wrong when you try to land a rocket. The two minute video posted on YouTube is a compilation of crashes and explosion as the company, created by billionaire Elon Musk, refined the technique of reusable space flight. SpaceX is able to land its rockets on land once they have completed the first stage of their mission, and is able to resuse them multiple times - a first for space flight. But as the video, How Not to Land an Orbital Rocket Booster, demonstrates, it was a case if you fail, try and try again.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

