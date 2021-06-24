Former chancellor George Osborne appointed chairman of the British Museum

The UK's former finance minister George Osborne was named on Thursday as the new chairman of the British Museum.

His appointment comes just a few months after he left his position as editor of London's Evening Standard to join Robey Warshaw, the boutique bank that advised Comcast in the cable company's 2018 takeover of Sky.

Mr Osborne will join the museum's board of trustees on September 1 before officially succeeding Sir Richard Lambert in the unpaid role on October 4.

He tweeted his delight to be joining the "greatest museum in the world".

I’m hugely thrilled & honoured to be the next Chair of the British Museum, elected by the Trustees. All my life I’ve loved the BM. To my mind, it’s the greatest museum in the world - a place that tells the common story of humanity. That’s something to be proud of and celebrate — George Osborne (@George_Osborne) June 24, 2021

Mr Osborne has gained a reputation for holding several highly paid positions concurrently since leaving the Finance Ministry in 2016.

His position at the British Museum will neither affect his partnership at Robey Warshaw nor chairmanship of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, an assembly of civic and business leaders from across the North of England.

While Mr Osborne's latest appointment will raise eyebrows given his lack of experience in the sector, British Museum director Hartwig Fischer is convinced of his credentials.

"George Osborne knows the museum well and values the trust the museum enjoys around the world," he said.

"He understands the active role the British Museum is playing in the recovery of the country, creating opportunities for everyone to discover the collection as their own – onsite, through loans to their local museums and online."

