EU foreign ministers to discuss Palestine-Israel conflict

The EU is facing calls to take a unified position on the conflict between the ISraeli military and Palestinian militants. Reuters

EU foreign ministers are set to meet on Tuesday to discuss an end to the violence between the Israeli military and Palestinian militants.

Since the outbreak of violence last week, the EU has been calling for restraint and condemned attacks that hit civilians.

It said the destruction of a building housing the US wire service AP and other major international media at the weekend was “extremely worrying”, and that safe working conditions for journalists were essential.

Member states have been releasing statements about their own positions on the latest events in Israel and Gaza.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi emphasised the “absolute need” to cease hostilities between Israel and the Palestinians.

Mr Macron reaffirmed France’s support for Egyptian mediation in the conflict.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said his country made a request to discuss the violence.

“The violence and attacks between Israel and Palestine must stop," Mr Di Maio said in a Facebook post.

“The EU with its 27 member states must take a clear and unified position and work to press the parties to sit together again at the negotiation table."

EU policy towards the region requires unanimity among the 27 EU member nations, so its actions and statements have not had the effect that could be expected from a bloc of 450 million people that has large trade interests in the Middle East.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and European Council President Charles Michel have both called for an end to the escalation in violence and to ensure that civilians are protected.

Pro-Palestinian critics of EU policy insist the bloc has been far too lenient when it comes to imposing sanctions on Israel.

The fighting broke out last week, when the Hamas militant group fired long-range rockets at Jerusalem after weeks of violence in the city between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police.

The protests were focused on the heavy-handed policing at Al Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem during Ramadan and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers.

Since then, the Israeli military carried out hundreds of air strikes it said were launched against Hamas’s bases.

Palestinian militants in Gaza fired more than 3,100 rockets into Israel.

Over the weekend, Israel destroyed a building housing AP and other media, and claimed Hamas used the building for a military intelligence office. AP called on Israel to provide evidence.

“The destruction of media offices in Gaza is extremely worrying and the safety and security of journalists and all their colleagues, the press people, is essential,” said Peter Stano, the European Commission’s lead spokesman on foreign affairs.

“Independent reporting, especially in situations of conflict and especially from areas of conflict, is indispensable.”

More on the Israel Palestine conflict

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

Malcolm & Marie Directed by: Sam Levinson Starring: John David Washington and Zendaya Three stars

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

