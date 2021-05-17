Israel fighting 'war of attrition' in Gaza as conflict rages into second week

Israel-Gaza cross-border violence continues A man watches a factory in the northern Gaza Strip burn after it was hit by what witnesses said was an Israeli artillery bombardment. Reuters (Reuters)

The Israeli military said on Monday it was fighting a “war of attrition” in Gaza and that a ground invasion remains possible.

Over the past week, 200 people in Gaza have been killed by Israeli air strikes and eight people in Israel killed by rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave, according to medical officials.

Although there have been international calls for an end to the daily bombardment, neither side has talked publicly about a ceasefire.

“This is a war of attrition, the IDF [Israeli military] can go on with this forever and they [Hamas] can go on with their rockets, sadly, also for a very long time,” an Israeli military official told journalists.

"The price they are paying is rising higher and higher," the military official said, referring to the Hamas militant movement which controls Gaza.

“[We] are providing the political level with the conditions to talk about, with whoever will broker such a deal with Hamas, for a diplomatic end for this fighting,” he added.

Hundreds of Israeli strikes on Gaza have caused extensive damage to infrastructure, with roads leading to hospitals hit and sewage spilling out onto the streets in some areas, after pipes were destroyed.

The UN said Gaza residents are currently receiving only around six to eight hours of electricity daily.

More than 3,150 rockets have been fired from Gaza over the past week, according to Israel, some of which have hit buildings and roads.

Israel said it is targeting Hamas military targets, including an extensive network of tunnels that is used to transport fighters, weapons, fuel and food.

“We’re not trying to destroy hundreds of kilometres, we’re trying to create these choke points in order for the rest … being irrelevant,” the Israeli military official said.

In a Sunday strike which Israel said was targeting tunnels, 42 people – including 10 children – were killed when their homes collapsed.

"The foundations of these buildings was hit in a way that made these buildings collapse," the military official said.

“This is very unfortunate and we are very sorry for any loss of life that happened.”

There have been fears the conflict could further escalate into a ground war, last seen in 2014, when a 50-day conflict left a devastating toll.

In 2014, at least 2,104 Palestinians – including 1,462 civilians, according to the UN, and 66 Israeli military personnel and seven civilians were killed.

Israeli troops have massed on the border for days and used tanks to strike Palestinian territory, accompanying intense shelling.

"I would not rule anything [out], including a ground forces attack, at this point," said the military official.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is clinging to power after failing to form a coalition government this month, has not openly called for a ceasefire.

"We are continuing to take action, even at this hour, as long as necessary to restore quiet and security to you, citizens of Israel. It will yet take time," he said on Sunday evening.

Mr Netanyahu said Israel had received "very serious backing" from the US, whose envoy Hady Amr arrived in Tel Aviv on Friday.

Washington has so far avoided using the term "ceasefire" in public statements, although diplomatic sources told The National that US officials are pushing for an end to the hostilities.

If you go The flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes. Portland is a 260 km drive from Seattle and Emirates offers codeshare flights to Portland with its partner Alaska Airlines. The car Hertz (www.hertz.ae) offers compact car rental from about $300 per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz. Parks and accommodation For information on Crater Lake National Park, visit www.nps.gov/crla/index.htm . Because of the altitude, large parts of the park are closed in winter due to snow. While the park’s summer season is May 22-October 31, typically, the full loop of the Rim Drive is only possible from late July until the end of October. Entry costs $25 per car for a day. For accommodation, see www.travelcraterlake.com. For information on Umpqua Hot Springs, see www.fs.usda.gov and https://soakoregon.com/umpqua-hot-springs/. For Bend, see https://www.visitbend.com/.

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 380hp at 5,800rpm Torque: 530Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Price: From Dh299,000 ($81,415) On sale: Now

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

What is the Supreme Petroleum Council? The Abu Dhabi Supreme Petroleum Council was established in 1988 and is the highest governing body in Abu Dhabi’s oil and gas industry. The council formulates, oversees and executes the emirate’s petroleum-related policies. It also approves the allocation of capital spending across state-owned Adnoc’s upstream, downstream and midstream operations and functions as the company’s board of directors. The SPC’s mandate is also required for auctioning oil and gas concessions in Abu Dhabi and for awarding blocks to international oil companies. The council is chaired by Sheikh Khalifa, the President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi while Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, is the vice chairman.

