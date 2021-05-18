Curb cash sales of knives and chemicals: Think tank's plan to trace terrorists

Armed police in Manchester which was hit by a major terrorist attack in 2017. Getty Images

Curbing cash payments for dangerous knives and chemicals could make potential terrorists easier to trace, a report said.

An analysis by the Royal United Services Institute said solo terrorists leave financial footprints despite their generally unsophisticated schemes.

But they are harder to find if the extremists use cash to pay for items such as ornamental knives, or chemicals that can be used in explosive devices but on their own might be innocuous.

In one example, the attacker who carried out the 2016 lorry rampage in Nice was said to have rented the vehicle with cash after selling his own car.

EU leaders could consider stopping cash payments or requiring customers to prove their identity before buying dangerous items, the Rusi report said.

“The private sector and EU agencies have better prospects of tracing suspicious activity where cash is not used,” it said.

“The European Commission should therefore review the potential benefits of limiting cash payments (or requiring customer identification and verification) in the purchase of a small number of high-risk items.”

Europol’s latest annual report on terrorism said lone actors who did not taking orders from larger terrorist groups were the greatest threat to EU countries.

It said that extremist plots which relied on international funding from sophisticated terrorist networks went into decline after 9/11.

By contrast, solo terrorists had limited financial requirements because they had no infrastructure to maintain.

Nonetheless, the Rusi report said their financial activity was “more complicated than is commonly assumed” and could draw attention.

Terrorists' suspect moves in run-up to attacks

Some attackers engaged in “burst activity” in the final days before their atrocities, for example by withdrawing large amounts of cash or making major financial transfers to associates.

The 2016 Nice attacker was reportedly denied service several times by ATMs after making four major cash withdrawals.

Anton Lundin Pettersson, who purchased Nazi memorabilia before attacking a school in Sweden in 2015, is said to have withdrawn all his money from the bank and left the remainder on his brother's kitchen table.

Such transactions may not be directly related to the attack but can indicate a changing pattern of behaviour, the Rusi report said.

In addition, attackers do not necessarily rely on their own resources even when they could do so.

The London Bridge terrorists of June 2017 bought their weapons from a supermarket weeks earlier rather than using knives they already had at home, an inquest was told.

Other extremists are thought to fund themselves through petty crime such as shoplifting and extortion.

“Self-activating terrorists can and do draw attention to themselves through their financial and procurement activity, and the more ambitious their plans, the more attention they draw,” the report said.

Among its recommendations, the report said Europol should work with national intelligence agencies to study the finances of previous terrorists.

This would allow authorities to identify how terrorists behave typically in the prelude to an attack, it said.

Such information could then be shared with national authorities and financial institutions so that suspicious behaviour could be spotted in time.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Nick's journey in numbers Countries so far: 85 Flights: 149 Steps: 3.78 million Calories: 220,000 Floors climbed: 2,000 Donations: GPB37,300 Prostate checks: 5 Blisters: 15 Bumps on the head: 2 Dog bites: 1

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

What drives subscription retailing? Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services. The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights’ report on recent and predicted trends in the sector. The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors. The report says subscription-based services currently constitute “a small trend within e-commerce”. The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space. UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users. That’s expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women. Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

Brief scoreline: Manchester United 1 Mata 11' Chelsea 1 Alonso 43'

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

