Child refugee care at 'breaking point' on English coast as ministers face legal action

Kent County Council says government should share burden across UK

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought to the harbour in Dover, Kent. AP 
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought to the harbour in Dover, Kent. AP 

The UK government could face legal action from authorities on the English coast who say they cannot cope with the number of child migrants arriving from across the Channel.

Kent County Council is looking after more than 400 minors and says ministers should force other areas of Britain to share the burden.

With the number of Channel crossings rising, Kent said its services were at “breaking point” after 242 unaccompanied children arrived on its shores in the past six months.

Read More

A Border Force boat carrying migrants arrives at Dover harbour in England. Reuters Criminals use bigger boats to ferry more migrants

A member of a refugee charity told The National the government could “fix this issue overnight” by providing more funding for other towns and cities.

“It’s an investment in young people that’s going to pay off,” Bridget Chapman of Kent Refugee Action Network said.

“It’s framed as a problem that’s got to be solved when actually these young people are an amazing asset to our community.”

Roger Gough, the Conservative leader of Kent County Council, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the numbers arriving this year were “well up”.

He said the number of 403 young asylum seekers being cared for in Kent was well above the quota of 231 set out in a government protocol.

“Our big concern is that under current circumstances and where we’re heading, we are not able to provide a safe and decent service,” he said.

“That’s why we are both warning of that and taking the other steps that we are. It’s something that has been a constant source of debate between ourselves and the national government.”

Migrants sitting in an inflatable dinghy are rescued by French coast guards while trying to cross the Channel to Britain. AFP
Migrants sitting in an inflatable dinghy are rescued by French coast guards while trying to cross the Channel to Britain. AFP

The council said it will seek a judicial review by mid-June if the government does not provide a satisfactory response.

The UK Home Office said it was encouraging more areas to take part in the transfer scheme, which Kent says should become mandatory.

“We recognise the longstanding role that Kent County Council has played in supporting unaccompanied asylum-seeking children and are extremely grateful for their contribution,” it said.

“We have already consulted on how to improve the scheme to make it fairer, the outcome of which will be published very shortly.”

They are amazing young people

Bridget Chapman

Tony Smith, a former head of the UK’s Border Force, called for the armed forces to be brought in to help deal with Channel crossings.

He told the Telegraph there should be a “joint agency approach that could include military, police and a full range of UK assets to support the defence of our border and management of irregular migration”.

“There doesn’t seem to be a long-term master plan which is about accepting that this is going to be a feature of our lives for the foreseeable future,” he said.

Ms Chapman said numerous councils had already offered to take in migrants but needed more funding from the government to enable them to do so.

Some of the young migrants have been helping out in vaccination centres and care homes during the pandemic, she said.

The Kent refugee charity will support the council in its legal action if it comes before the courts.

“If you get people the kind of financial and emotional support they need, that is going to pay off with very well-rounded young people,” Ms Chapman said.

“They are amazing young people. I’ve never worked with such an incredible bunch of young people.”

Updated: June 7, 2021 05:07 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
A young Princess Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace with her husband to be, Lieut Philip Mountbatten, and her sister, Princess Margaret. PA Images

The story of Lilibet: what the Queen's nickname means

Family
People enjoy the summer weather in London in June. While the UK government plans to lift lockdown restrictions completely on June 21, the final decision rests on hospital admissions and death rates. EPA

Life in limbo: British business pins its hopes on 'freedom day'

Economy
Holidaymakers on the beach in front of the Carbis Bay Hotel, Cornwall, the venue of the forthcoming G7 summit. Getty Images 

World leaders gear up for ‘most important G7 in history’

Europe
G7 finance ministers agreed a 15% minimum corporate tax, aimed at getting multinationals to pay more into government coffers. AFP 

Explainer: 'Historic' G7 deal is a step in the right direction to save $240bn a year in lost tax revenues

Business
Michaela Coel won a slew of Bafta TV awards for 'I May Destroy You' on Sunday night. AP

Bafta TV awards: Michaela Coel's 'I May Destroy You' scores string of wins

Television
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez
epa08673114 Jobless graduates wear hard hats and fluro vests during a protest near the green zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, 16 September 2020. Thousands of university graduates and jobless continue their protests against the lack of job opportunities and basic services, near the heavily fortified Green Zone which houses the Iraqi government offices in Baghdad. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL *** Local Caption *** 56346531

Beyond the Headlines: Cash for jobs in Iraq's government