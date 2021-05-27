Cases of Indian variant rising in UK

Bolton, in northwest England, where mass vaccinations are taking place to try to combat rising levels of the Indian coronavirus variant. Getty Images

The coronavirus variant first identified in India is responsible for more than half of new Covid-19 cases in the UK, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday.

Mr Hancock said "more than half and potentially as many as three quarters" of new cases have been caused by the B1617.2 strain.

He said that in the past 24 hours, the UK recorded its highest number of new cases since April 12.

Public Health England data showed cases of the variant had risen by 3,535 to 6,959 since last week.

On Thursday, the UK reported 3,542 new cases and 10 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test.

Over the past seven days, there was an increase of 20.5 per cent in new cases from the previous week.

“Now, as we set out our road map, we always expected cases to rise," Mr Hancock said. "We must remain vigilant.

"The aim, of course, is to break the link to hospitalisations and deaths so that cases alone no longer require stringent restrictions on people’s lives.

“The critical thing to watch is the link from the number of cases to how many people end up in hospital.

“The increase in cases remains focused in hotspots and we’re doing all we can to tackle this variant wherever it flares up.

"Over the past six months, we now have built a huge testing capacity at our disposal.”

Mr Hancock was joined at the regular briefing by the chief executive of the UK’s Health Security Agency, Dr Jenny Harries.

Dr Harries said a newly released report which found that the vaccines used in the UK had a “very, very strong” effectiveness against the Indian variant.

Hours earlier, Mr Hancock defended himself in the House of Commons, denying charges that he lied to the public and government officials several times throughout the pandemic.

He and Prime Minister Boris Johnson have been accused of mishandling the pandemic by the premier’s former aide, Dominic Cummings.

Mr Cummings told a select committee on Wednesday that Mr Johnson had overseen thousands of "unnecessary" deaths.

At the briefing, Mr Hancock defended the government’s handling of cases among care-home residents during the first wave of the pandemic, which Mr Cummings brought up before the committee.

The health secretary said that at the time, the government was dealing with an “unprecedented situation”, and he stressed the government had worked “incredibly hard to put in place what is needed to fight a pandemic”.

Mr Cummings told the committee that Mr Hancock "should have been fired for 15 or 20 things, including lying to everybody on multiple occasions in meeting after meeting" on issues such as testing in care homes and personal protective equipment supplies.

UAE Tour 2020 Stage 1: The Pointe Palm Jumeirah - Dubai Silicon Oasis, 148km

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

What is Diwali? The Hindu festival is at once a celebration of the autumn harvest and the triumph of good over evil, as outlined in the Ramayana. According to the Sanskrit epic, penned by the sage Valmiki, Diwali marks the time that the exiled king Rama – a mortal with superhuman powers – returned home to the city of Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, after vanquishing the 10-headed demon Ravana and conquering his kingdom of Lanka. The people of Ayodhya are believed to have lit thousands of earthen lamps to illuminate the city and to guide the royal family home. In its current iteration, Diwali is celebrated with a puja to welcome the goodness of prosperity Lakshmi (an incarnation of Sita) into the home, which is decorated with diyas (oil lamps) or fairy lights and rangoli designs with coloured powder. Fireworks light up the sky in some parts of the word, and sweetmeats are made (or bought) by most households. It is customary to get new clothes stitched, and visit friends and family to exchange gifts and greetings.

