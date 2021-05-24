British woman dies after having AstraZeneca vaccine in Cyprus

A British woman has died in a Cypriot hospital after suffering a blood clot days after she received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, the official Cyprus News Agency reported on Monday.

The woman, 39, received her first dose of the vaccine on May 6 in the resort town of Paphos on the western coast of the Mediterranean island.

She was treated in Nicosia General Hospital's intensive care unit after suffering thrombotic symptoms a few days later.

The European Medicines Agency will investigate the death, said Charalambos Charilaou, spokesman for the Cypriot health service.

Cyprus health authorities have opened an investigation to see if the "serious thrombotic episode" was linked to the AstraZeneca shot.

They are also investigating four other cases of "mild" blood clotting incidents, three of which occurred after an AstraZeneca shot and one after a Pfizer-BioNTech injection.

Read More Can an ingredient in the injection cause blood clots?

Some countries restricted or dropped AstraZeneca shots from national vaccine campaigns because of the very rare blood clotting side effect, although the EMA says the benefits still outweigh the risks.

AstraZeneca is the backbone of the vaccination programme in Cyprus, where family doctors are also allowed to administer the vaccine to anybody aged over 20.

But many people booking online to get vaccinated have preferred other shots over the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Cyprus has the third highest vaccination rate in the European Union, having administered 57.54 doses per 100 people, according to Our World in Data.

The country has reported 71,911 Covid-19 infections and 354 deaths since the pandemic began in March last year.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

