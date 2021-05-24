British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to marry Carrie Symonds in July 2022

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have sent wedding invitations to family and friends for July 30, 2022, The Sun reported on Sunday.

Details of the couple’s wedding destination remains a closely guarded secret.

In February 2020, Mr Johnson, 56, and Ms Symonds, 33, said they were engaged to be married.

They have been living together in Downing Street since Mr Johnson became prime minister in 2019.

They have a son named Wilfred, who was born last year.

Mr Johnson, known for his rumpled appearance and flamboyant oratory, was previously married to Marina Wheeler, and they had four children together.

They announced in September 2018 that they had separated and would divorce after 25 years of marriage.

Mr Johnson had previously been married to Allegra Mostyn-Owen.

