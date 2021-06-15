British music teacher admits forging Covid-19 papers for Egypt flight

A British music teacher has admitted making a fake Covid-19 certificate to try to board a flight to Egypt.

Phillip Cunningham, 33, doctored a legitimate test result from earlier in the year and tried to pass it off as the genuine article at Heathrow Airport, the Birmingham Mail reported.

It said an Egyptair worker spotted a missing digit on the form and raised the alarm.

Cunningham, of Birmingham, admitted forgery and other offences at a city court on Friday. He will be sentenced at a later date.