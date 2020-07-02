Britain to drop quarantine rules for travellers from 75 countries

Those nations included have been deemed safe on the basis that they have a low number of Covid-19 cases AFP

Britain is to unveil plans for quarantine exemptions for travellers arriving from 75 countries as it relaxes its coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

The list, which is due to be made public later this week, will lift UK government restrictions on virtually all EU countries as well as British territories, the Telegraph reported.

Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Thailand and Turkey are also on the list of quarantine exemptions.

Those nations included have been deemed safe on the basis that they have a low number of Covid-19 cases, that their national rate of infection is on the decline and that their statistics on the disease are trustworthy.

Countries such as the United States, Russia and Brazil will reportedly be among those that do not qualify for the exemption and the UK government’s ban on non-essential travel to those places will continue.

The UK had initially pursued an initiative to create air bridges through bilateral negotiations with other nations.

However, this policy seemed to come unstuck on travel to Europe, where people could travel internally to avoid restrictions, and also posed diplomatic headaches for officials.

The quarantine exemptions planned will also not necessarily be mirrored for Britons travelling abroad. New Zealand and Australia – two countries included on the UK list – are to retain border controls and quarantine requirements until the end of 2020.

Fears remain over whether the UAE will be left off the list. More than 1.5 million Britons travel to the Emirates each year.

On Tuesday the EU released a list of 14 countries, including Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia that were judged safe for travel. The UAE, the US and China were not included in the initial list.

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

The specs: 2018 Audi R8 V10 RWS Price: base / as tested: From Dh632,225 Engine: 5.2-litre V10 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 540hp @ 8,250rpm Torque: 540Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.4L / 100km

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia UAE group fixtures Sunday Feb 23, 9.30am, v Iran Monday Feb 25, 1pm, v Kuwait Tuesday Feb 26, 9.30am, v Saudi UAE squad Ahmed Raza, Rohan Mustafa, Alishan Sharafu, Ansh Tandon, Vriitya Aravind, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Ayaz, Zahoor Khan, Chirag Suri, Sultan Ahmed

88 Video's most popular rentals Avengers 3: Infinity War: an American superhero film released in 2018 and based on the Marvel Comics story. Sholay: a 1975 Indian action-adventure film. It follows the adventures of two criminals hired by police to catch a vagabond. The film was panned on release but is now considered a classic. Lucifer: is a 2019 Malayalam-language action film. It dives into the gritty world of Kerala’s politics and has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

New Zealand 57-0 South Africa Tries: Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder (2), Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Ofa Tu'ungfasi, Lima Sopoaga, Codie Taylor. Conversions: Beauden Barrett (7). Penalty: Beauden Barrett

NYBL PROFILE Company name: Nybl Date started: November 2018 Founder: Noor Alnahhas, Michael LeTan, Hafsa Yazdni, Sufyaan Abdul Haseeb, Waleed Rifaat, Mohammed Shono Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Technology / Artificial Intelligence Initial investment: $500,000 Funding round: Series B (raising $5m) Partners/Incubators: Dubai Future Accelerators Cohort 4, Dubai Future Accelerators Cohort 6, AI Venture Labs Cohort 1, Microsoft Scale-up

