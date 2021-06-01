Brahim Ghali: Polisario Front leader at heart of Ceuta row denies genocide

Brahim Ghali, the leader of the Polisario Front, appeared before a Madrid court on Tuesday. AFP.

The leader of an armed group seeking independence from Morocco has denied allegations of torture and genocide at a court appearance in Spain.

Brahim Ghali on Tuesday responded to the allegations before an investigating magistrate at Spain's High Court in Madrid.

He spoke via videolink from a hospital in the northern Spanish city of Logrono where he was admitted last month after falling ill with a severe case of Covid-19.

Mr Ghali is accused by human rights groups of committing war crimes while at the helm of the Polisario Front, based in refugee camps in western Algeria, claims that he rejects.

The Polisario Front has long wanted an end to the North African country's rule.



A request for Mr Ghali to be taken into custody was denied after the prosecution failed to provide evidence he had committed a crime.



"The prosecution report has not provided elements of evidence supporting the existence of reasons to believe he is responsible of any crime," a court document said.



The magistrate ruled after Mr Ghali's testimony that he should remain free while the investigation continues. The judge will then decide if there is enough evidence to bring charges.



Mr Ghali checked into the Spanish hospital under a false identity after arriving in the country by plane with an Algerian diplomatic passport and the Spanish government's consent.



He was allowed treatment in Spain as a humanitarian gesture, the government said, but the move angered Morocco and led Rabat to relax border controls, allowing thousands of migrants to enter Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta last month.

Manuel Olle, Brahim Ghali's lawyer, speaks to journalists outside the Spain's National Court in Madrid. AFP.

Rabat withdrew its ambassador to Madrid and said it would not fill the position if Mr Ghali leaves Spain under the same cloak of secrecy used for his arrival and without answering the war crime allegations.



Shortly after Tuesday's court decision, Spanish government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said she expected diplomatic relations with Morocco to soon return to normal.



There was no immediate comment from Rabat, but it had said on Monday that Mr Ghali's hearing was to show "the real face of the Polisario".



The Spanish magistrate is assessing two complaints against Mr Ghali. One accuses him of torture and other crimes and was brought in 2019 by a Sahrawi activist and Polisario dissident. The magistrate also reopened an earlier genocide probe, launched in 2008, against Mr Ghali and 27 Polisario members.



Mr Ghali's lawyer, Manuel Olle, said his client denied the charges and would file a request for the charges to be dismissed.



Mariana Delmas, representing the dissident who accuses Mr Ghali of torture, said the court refused her request for Mr Ghali's detention while the investigation continues.

Bert van Marwijk factfile Born: May 19 1952

Place of birth: Deventer, Netherlands

Playing position: Midfielder Teams managed:

1998-2000 Fortuna Sittard

2000-2004 Feyenoord

2004-2006 Borussia Dortmund

2007-2008 Feyenoord

2008-2012 Netherlands

2013-2014 Hamburg

2015-2017 Saudi Arabia

2018 Australia Major honours (manager):

2001/02 Uefa Cup, Feyenoord

2007/08 KNVB Cup, Feyenoord

World Cup runner-up, Netherlands

SRI LANKA SQUAD Upul Tharanga (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella

Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana

Chamara Kapugedara, Thisara Perera, Seekuge Prasanna

Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera

Vishwa Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay

FIXTURES Nov 04-05: v Western Australia XI, Perth

Nov 08-11: v Cricket Australia XI, Adelaide

Nov 15-18 v Cricket Australia XI, Townsville (d/n)

Nov 23-27: 1ST TEST v AUSTRALIA, Brisbane

Dec 02-06: 2ND TEST v AUSTRALIA, Adelaide (d/n)

Dec 09-10: v Cricket Australia XI, Perth

Dec 14-18: 3RD TEST v AUSTRALIA, Perth

Dec 26-30 4TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Melbourne

Jan 04-08: 5TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Sydney Note: d/n = day/night

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

FIXTURES Thu Mar 15 – West Indies v Afghanistan, UAE v Scotland

Fri Mar 16 – Ireland v Zimbabwe

Sun Mar 18 – Ireland v Scotland

Mon Mar 19 – West Indies v Zimbabwe

Tue Mar 20 – UAE v Afghanistan

Wed Mar 21 – West Indies v Scotland

Thu Mar 22 – UAE v Zimbabwe

Fri Mar 23 – Ireland v Afghanistan The top two teams qualify for the World Cup Classification matches

The top-placed side out of Papua New Guinea, Hong Kong or Nepal will be granted one-day international status. UAE and Scotland have already won ODI status, having qualified for the Super Six. Thu Mar 15 – Netherlands v Hong Kong, PNG v Nepal

Sat Mar 17 – 7th-8th place playoff, 9th-10th place play-off

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Major honours ARSENAL FA Cup - 2005 BARCELONA La Liga - 2013

Copa del Rey - 2012

Fifa Club World Cup - 2011 CHELSEA Premier League - 2015, 2017

FA Cup - 2018

League Cup - 2015 SPAIN World Cup - 2010

European Championship - 2008, 2012

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

Places to go for free coffee Cherish Cafe Dubai, Dubai Investment Park, are giving away free coffees all day.

La Terrace, Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai, are serving their first 50 guests one coffee and four bite-sized cakes

Wild & The Moon will be giving away a free espresso with every purchase on International Coffee Day

Orange Wheels welcome parents are to sit, relax and enjoy goodies at ‘Café O’ along with a free coffee

