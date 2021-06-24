A-level and GCSE exam structures face changes in 2022 to adjust for the pandemic

Pupils sitting A-levels and GCSEs in England next year could see their grades adjusted to account for the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said he wanted to see exams go ahead in 2022 but acknowledged “adjustments and mitigations” were needed so pupils would not be at a disadvantage.

This summer’s exams have been cancelled for the second year in a row. Grades are instead assessed by teachers based on a range of evidence such as mock exams or class work.

Following the UK announcement for 2021, teacher-assessed grades will be used to evaluate pupils at British schools in the UAE this year.

Oxford AQA and Cambridge International confirmed that their IGCSE and A-level exams did not go ahead in the UAE this month.

For pupils in England, Mr Williamson said he would “far prefer to see children sitting exams” in 2022 but changes were needed for that to happen.

"We very much hope and intend exams will go ahead in 2022," he told the House of Commons education select committee.

“I very much expect there to be adjustments and mitigations to be put in place because I think that those youngsters who currently are in year 10 and year 12 will have obviously suffered disruption as a result of the pandemic.”

He said it was not possible to "immediately switch back to the situation as it was back in 2019", and new ideas were needed to assess student performance.

Those included slimming down some of the subject areas to be tested and pushing back the dates of exams to increase lesson time.

Asked about the length of school days, Mr Williamson said he was “very concerned” that some secondary schools closed too early.

“On average, secondary schools are open for as long on average as primary schools. But in the post-16 environment, the average amount of time spent actually declines,” he said.

“We’re the only country in Europe where you see that difference and I think that actually sort of presents some concerns and some worries.”

Changes to 2022 GCSE and A-level exams in England

Field trips for geography for A-level and GCSE will be axed from the course requirements, with questions relating to field trips to be removed from exams, as part of the regulator’s plans to slim down exams in 2022.

Ofqual also said students learning Spanish, French and German could be required to learn less vocabulary.

Design and technology students may only have to watch their teachers use machines and tools instead of having to learn how they work themselves.

Meanwhile, dance performances will be shorter and there is no requirement that students perform as part of a group.

Drama students may only have to watch a streamed live performance rather than attending the theatre themselves.