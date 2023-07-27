British ISIS fighter dies in Spanish prison cell

A British man accused of fighting for ISIS in Syria has died in custody while awaiting a trial verdict in Spain, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary, 32, who is accused of posting a photo of himself with a victim’s severed head online, was found dead in a Spanish prison on Wednesday, the ministry said.

The cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

READ MORE ISIS recruiter jailed for life in New York court

The former rap artist was detained at Puerto III prison in the southern Spanish city of El Puerto de Santamaría, AP reported.

Abdel Bary was arrested in 2020 when he was accused of leading a terror cell and charged with illegal financing of terrorism.

He was awaiting a verdict from a trial that ended on July 14 and faced up to nine years in prison if convicted.

A prison officer who maintained daily contact with Abdel Bary said that his body showed no signs of violence.

Abdel Bary had been under strict rules that included 20 hours a day of solitary confinement.

He had not been a problem inmate and was not on any psychiatric treatment, the officer said.

Militias who played a vital role in defeating ISIS - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Iraqi government forces and allied militias take a position in the northern part of Diyala province as part of an assault to retake the city of Tikrit from ISIS, on March 2, 2015. All photos: AFP

Abdel Bary left London in 2013 to join an Al Qaeda faction and later ISIS militias in Syria.

Before joining ISIS in Syria, Abdel Bary performed as a rapper under the name Jinn.

He was the son of an Egyptian operative of Al Qaeda who was convicted for events related to the 1998 bombings at US embassies in Africa that killed 224 people.

Abdel Bary stopped making music not long after his father’s extradition to the US on terrorism charges.

Spanish police arrested Abdel Bary and two other men in April 2020, shortly after they crossed the Strait of Gibraltar on a skiff from Algeria.

He was accused of leading a terror cell formed by him and the two other men, dedicated to committing internet banking scams and trafficking in cryptocurrencies to “finance their terrorist activities".

Abdel Bary denied being a cell leader during the trial.