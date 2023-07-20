Heatwave hailstorm injures 110 in Italy

A wave of severe weather, accompanied by an intense hailstorm, hit north-east Italy on Wednesday evening, causing widespread damage and injuries.

The Veneto region was particularly hard hit, with 110 people hurt by the hailstones, broken glass and falls.

The region's president Luca Zaia praised the immediate response from rescuers and workers trying to restore services and assess the damage.

Mantova province was battered, with hailstones as large as lemons causing significant damage to parked cars and buildings, including roof tiles and roof-mounted solar panels.

Most of the damage occurred in Mantova and the municipalities of Curtatone and San Giorgio Bigarello.

Fields of crops, particularly fruit trees, were devastated.

The storm began shortly after 11pm and became less severe as it moved south.

Numerous vehicles were damaged by the hail, with windshields shattered. High winds also led to the fall of several trees in the area of Castel d'Ario in Mantua.

Farmers in Italy's Emilia-Romagna region are struggling with extreme weather. Reuters

The fire brigade received numerous calls for assistance, but no further injuries have been reported so far.

According to Coldiretti, a leading Italian farmers' organisation, no province was spared from the wrath of the severe weather on Wednesday.

It resulted in widespread destruction across open fields, vegetable crops, orchards, vineyards, and even greenhouses and agricultural structures. The storm also led to the closure of exhibitions and fairs.

Technicians are still assessing the damage and losses, but it is clear the severe weather has had a significant impact.

Italian farmer's struggle against climate change

Andrea Ferrini, from the Emilia-Romagna region in Italy, exemplifies the hardships confronting Italian farmers.

The 52-year-old's crops of kiwi, peaches, grapes and corn have been battered by an array of adverse weather this year, including severe frost, torrential rains, record heatwaves, and damaging hailstorms.

Due to these weather extremes, Mr Ferrini, who typically harvests around 1,000 quintals (100,000kg) of fruit and grapes, projects a sharp drop in his yield to a mere 200-300 quintals this year.

The floods in May were particularly damaging, submerging more than 5,000 farms in the region, a significant contributor to Italy's fruit harvest.

Following this, a record heatwave put immense stress on the recovering plants, and a final blow came in the form of a severe hailstorm.

These increasingly frequent extreme weather events, Mr Ferrini suggests, are clear indicators of a climate in crisis.

He plans to adapt to this new reality by developing more resilient crops and new water management techniques, a challenging but necessary endeavour.