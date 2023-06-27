Anger in France after police kill teenage driver who refused to stop

French police killed a teenager on Tuesday who refused to stop for a traffic check outside of Paris, prompting expressions of shock and questions over the readiness of security forces to pull the trigger.

Prosecutors said the 17-year-old was in the Paris suburb of Nanterre early on Tuesday when police shot him dead after he broke road rules and failed to stop, prosecutors said.

Despite emergency services trying to resuscitate him at the scene, he died shortly afterwards.

The officer accused of firing on the driver has been detained on homicide charges, the Nanterre prosecutors' office said.

A video circulating on social media, authenticated by AFP, shows two police officers trying to stop the vehicle and one pointing his weapon at the driver through the window and firing at point-blank range when he drives off.

The car moved a few dozen metres before crashing.

The IGPN national police inspectorate has opened an investigation into possible intentional killing by a person holding a position of public authority.

A separate investigation is being carried out by regional police into the driver's failure to halt and alleged attempt to kill a person holding a position of public authority.

The family's lawyer Yassine Bouzrou told BFM TV that while all parties needed to wait for the result of the investigation the images “clearly showed a policeman killing a young man in cold blood”.

“This is a long way from any kind of legitimate defence” he said and added that the family had filed a complaint, accusing police of “lying” by initially claiming the car had tried to run down the officers.

Police in riot gear stand next to a fire burning in the street after a demonstration in Nanterre, west of Paris. AFP

Later on Tuesday evening, protesters in Nanterre lit fires, set a car alight and destroyed bus stops as tension soared between police and locals.

Nine people were arrested in the confrontations, authorities said.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told parliament the two police officers were being questioned and acknowledged that the images posted on social media were “extremely shocking”.

He urged people to “respect the grief of the family and the presumption of innocence of the police”.

Paris Police Chief Laurent Nunez said in an interview with the same channel that the action of the policeman “raises questions”, although he said it was possible the officer felt threatened.

Two other people were in the vehicle at the time. A first passenger fled, while the second, also a minor, was arrested and taken into custody.

Nanterre Mayor Patrick Jarry said he was “shocked” by the video images and passed his “sincere condolences to the boy's mother”.

“He hopes that the investigations opened … will make it possible to shed light as quickly as possible on the exact circumstances of this tragedy,” his office said.

Samia Bough, the teenager's former neighbour, came to lay a bouquet of yellow roses at the scene.

“It's so sad, he was so young,” she said.

In 2022, a record 13 deaths were recorded after refusals to stop for traffic controls. Five police officers have been charged in these cases.

Authorities and police unions blame the 2022 figures on more dangerous driving behaviour, but researchers also point to a 2017 law modifying the conditions of the use of weapons by the police.

Two weeks ago, a 19-year-old was killed by a police officer he had injured with his car in the western town of Angouleme.

The left reacted with anger, saying police had no right to kill people simply because they refused to stop.

“Yes, a refusal to stop is against the law. But death is not one of the sanctions provided for by the penal code,” tweeted the coordinator of the hard left France Unbowed party, Manuel Bompard.

Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure said: “A refusal to stop does not provide a licence to kill.”