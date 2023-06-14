Greece shipwreck: Captain reportedly abandoned ship, potentially leaving hundreds missing

The captain of an overcrowded fishing boat carrying migrants abandoned ship, leading to a tragic wreck off southern Greece.

The boat, believed to have left from Libya, was overcrowded, with estimates of the number aboard ranging from 400 to 750, according to Reuters.

The coastguard said that “there were too many on the outer deck”.

The overcrowded boat, filled with people seeking refuge in Europe, capsized after reportedly rejecting several offers of assistance.

If initial reports are accurate, hundreds may have been aboard, making this incident potentially the deadliest maritime disaster of the year.

Rebuffed assistance and abandoned ship

The Greek coastguard, navy and merchant vessels as well as aircraft initiated a large-scale search and rescue operation after the boat capsized.

So far, 79 bodies have been recovered and 104 people have been rescued. However, the total number of missing remains uncertain.

Alarm Phone, a network of activists that operate a hotline for migrant vessels in distress, reported that the passengers expressed a desperate need for help.

They claimed that the ship's captain had deserted the vessel on a smaller boat before it capsized.

Greece's caretaker Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas declared a three-day period of national mourning for the victims, blaming ruthless smugglers who exploit human suffering.

As the rescue operations continue, more information is expected to emerge about this tragic incident.

Grim reality of Mediterranean migration

Migration trends reveal that the journey from Libya or Tunisia through the central Mediterranean and north to Europe is the world's deadliest route, according to the UN’s International Organisation of Migration.

Many migrants attempt to bypass Greece to reach Italy, from where the journey north to their destinations is comparatively more accessible.

Greece's migration policies

Alarm Phone has pinned blame on Greece's migration policy for the shipwreck, accusing Athens of becoming “Europe’s shield” against migration.

However, the Greek coastguard has defended its actions, saying it followed the vessel even after its offers of assistance were refused.

It then launched a rescue operation when the boat capsized.

Rising number of migrant arrivals in Europe

Italy has reported the majority of “irregular” arrivals in Europe this year, numbering 55,160, more than double the arrivals in the same period in 2022.

UN refugee officials note that despite the surge in Italy, the overall number of migrants seeking to reach Europe through this route has been declining, averaging about 120,000 annually.