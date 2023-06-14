Greece says 17 migrants dead and dozens rescued as ship capsizes

The Greek coastguard said 17 migrants died early on Wednesday after a fishing boat carrying dozens of people capsized and sank off the Peloponnese coast.

The accident occurred in international waters in the Ionian Sea, prompting an extensive rescue operation that was complicated by strong winds, the coastguard said.

Around 100 people were rescued and taken to the town of Kalamata.

Four of the survivors were hospitalized with symptoms of hypothermia.

The Greek coastguard said it was unclear how many passengers might remain missing.

Six coast guard vessels, a navy frigate, a military transport plan, an air force helicopter, several private vessels and a drone from the European Union border protection agency, Frontex were all taking part in the ongoing search.

The Italy-bound boat is believed to have sailed from the Tobruk area in eastern Libya.

The Italian coast guard first alerted Greek authorities and Frontex about the approaching vessel on Tuesday, but the passengers "refused any help".

Greece along with Italy and Spain have long been the main destinations for the tens of thousands of people seeking to reach the Europe from Africa and the Middle East.

Smugglers are increasingly taking larger boats into international waters off the Greek mainland to try to avoid local coast guard patrols.

Separately on Wednesday, Greece's port police said a sailboat in distress carrying abound 80 migrants off Crete was rescued by a coastguard patrol and towed to port.

Greece is facing an increase of crossing attempts from Turkey on southern routes near the Cyclades islands and toward the Peloponnese peninsula, hoping to avoid patrols in the northern Aegean Sea.

Last month the Greek government came under international pressure over video footage reportedly showing the forceful expulsion of migrants who were set adrift at sea.

- This is a developing story ...