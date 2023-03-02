Thoughts of freedom comforted Spanish woman held in Iranian jail

A 25-year-old Spanish woman released from an Iranian prison earlier this week said on Thursday she kept her morale up by focusing on freedom and the knowledge that she had done nothing wrong.

Ana Baneira, her hair short after prison, has returned home after being jailed in Iran for more than four months for alleged spying.

She said that not knowing the charges against her for many days while being unable to communicate with other prisoners, who spoke no Spanish or English, was probably the hardest part.

“At the start, the uncertainty made it very hard. You fear you'd be accused of spying, which ended up happening,” she said.

“You keep hoping that you'll be freed because you've done nothing wrong. The problem is that days go by and they don't release you, so you force yourself into thinking you'll get out.”

Ms Baneira, who works for a human rights NGO but says she is not an activist, denied taking part in anti-government protests that started after her September 6 arrival in Iran as a backpacker following a tour of Georgia and Armenia.

Demonstrations against Iran's clerical leadership have swept the country since mid-September, when a 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, died in the custody of the morality police, who had detained her for wearing “inappropriate attire”.

Ms Baneira said she was detained in mid-October a day after visiting an immigration office to request a visa extension that would allow her to stay longer in the country.

At the time of her arrest, she was sitting inside a car with an Iranian friend at a petrol station on their way to the ancient Achaemenid capital of Persepolis.

Another Spanish citizen, 41-year-old Santiago Sanchez, was also charged with espionage by Iranian authorities and has been in custody since October.

He was completing a 6,800-kilometre trek on foot from Madrid to Qatar to attend the World Cup there.

Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares called his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on Thursday to press for Mr Sanchez's release, a diplomatic source told Reuters.

Ms Baneira said she was “super happy” to be back in her north-western hometown of A Coruna and added that she felt grateful for Madrid's efforts to secure her freedom.