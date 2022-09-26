Russia school shooting: gunman kills 13 in Izhevsk

A gunman armed with two automatic weapons has killed 13 people at a school in the central Russian city of Izhevsk, the interior ministry has said.

Seven pupils and six adults, including teachers and security guards, are among the dead, said Russia's Investigative Committee, which handles major crimes.

At least 21 people were hurt before the gunman killed himself.

The committee said it was looking into the attacker's suspected neo-Nazi links. It named him as Artem Kazantsev, a man in his early 30s, and said he was a graduate of the school.

"Currently investigators ... are conducting a search of his residence and studying the personality of the attacker, his views and surrounding milieu," the committee said. "Checks are being made into his adherence to neo-fascist views and Nazi ideology."

Investigators released a short video showing the man's body lying in a classroom with overturned furniture and papers strewn on the bloodstained floor. He was dressed all in black, with a red swastika in a circle drawn on his t-shirt.

The school, in the city centre, has 80 teachers and almost 1,000 pupils. It was evacuated immediately after the shooting as emergency services attended the scene, state news agency TASS said earlier.

Three days of mourning have been declared in the Udmurtia region.

School shootings have taken place at educational institutions across Russia, affecting students of all ages.

In April, two children and a teacher were killed in a shooting at a nursery in the central region of Ulyanovsk.

In 2021, two mass shootings occurred at a high school and a public university, killing a total of 15 people.