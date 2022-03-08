WHO: Ukraine's health system under 'severe pressure' after Russian incursion

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Ukraine’s health system is under “severe pressure” following Russia’s attack, with shortages of life-saving essential supplies such as oxygen and insulin, the World Health Organisation said on Tuesday.

Dr Hans Kluge, the head of the WHO’s Europe office, said there was also a shortage in personal protective equipment, surgical supplies, anaesthetics and safe blood products.

He said a key priority of the WHO was getting the health-related supplies needed into Ukraine and ensuring they are given safe passage to where they are most needed.

Another priority, Dr Kluge said, was ensuring that the countries neighbouring Ukraine had the infrastructure and expertise needed to help the more than 1.7 million people who have fled the country.

Dr Kluge said girls, disabled women and the elderly are at particular risk.

“They face an increased risk of suffering attacks by people outside the home and by armed groups, as well as intimate partner violence and sexual abuse and exploitation.”

Dr Kluge said that Ukrainian health authorities have “remarkably” maintained Covid-19 surveillance and response since February 24, though they reported 731 deaths related to the pandemic over the last week.

He warned that “sadly, this number will increase as oxygen shortages continue” — with older people disproportionately affected.

The WHO's senior emergency officer for Europe, Dr Catherine Smallwood, that attacks on hospitals, ambulances and other healthcare facilities in Ukraine have increased rapidly in recent days — with at least 9 deaths and 16 injuries already reported.

“We will continue to update those numbers. They've been increasing quite rapidly over the past few days,” Dr Smallwood said.