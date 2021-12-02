Blinken warns Lavrov of ‘serious consequences’ if Ukraine conflict escalates

The US has warned Russia it will face “serious consequences” if it decides to pursue confrontation with Ukraine, amid growing fears among Western nations that it is planning to invade its former Soviet neighbour.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered the sober warning to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a meeting on Thursday to discuss the conflict which has been destabilising Ukraine since 2014.

After a formal handshake, the pair sat down in front of reporters for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s summit in Stockholm, Sweden.

Mr Lavrov signalled the Kremlin was ready to settle the crisis and said Russian President Vladimir Putin had expressed his interest in avoiding a conflict with the Ukrainians.

Mr Lavrov told his American counterpart he wanted to hear what the US government thinks Moscow should do to implement a peace deal over eastern Ukraine.

He appeared keen to get the discussions started without first speaking to reporters, but Mr Blinken suggested they both say a few words beforehand.

Mr Blinken said the crisis had reached a “critical moment” and the US harboured “deep concerns about Russia’s plan for renewed aggression against Ukraine”.

“We have a strong, ironclad commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” said Mr Blinken, seated alongside Mr Lavrov. “The best way to avert a crisis is through diplomacy.

A Ukrainian serviceman walks along a trench on the frontline with Russia-backed separatists in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. The conflict has been ongoing since 2014. (Photo by Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP)

“And that’s what I look forward to discussing with Sergey, including by both parties, full implementation of the Minsk agreements with Russia pulling back its forces.

“The United States is willing to facilitate that. But and again, in the spirit of being clear and candid, which is the best thing to do, if Russia decides to pursue confrontation, there will be serious consequences.”

Mr Blinken also touched on the ongoing negotiations between Western countries and Tehran aimed at salvaging the landmark nuclear deal, saying Russia and the US have a “shared interest in Iran not acquiring a nuclear weapon.”

And he welcomed the resumption of talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, two former Soviet states, to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, saying he hoped the US and Russia could “work on that together as well”.

He went on to raise the cases of Trevor Reed and Paul Whelan, two Americans imprisoned in Russia, saying it was an “absolute priority” for the US to secure their release.

Mr Lavrov said any further plans by the US and its Nato allies would constitute a threat to Russia.

He warned the "nightmare scenario of a military confrontation was returning" in Europe and accused Nato of bringing military infrastructure "closer to the Russian borders". He urged the West to seriously consider "relevant proposals" Moscow would be presenting soon to prevent the military alliance’s expansion to the east.

The sit-down was the first face-to-face talks between their countries in weeks as tensions surge over what the US says is a major build-up of Russian soldiers on Ukraine’s eastern frontier.

The bilateral meeting came after the pair had what was described as an “intense” conversation about Ukraine at an informal dinner on Wednesday evening.

Swedish Foreign Minister and OSCE chairwoman Ann Linde told Swedish TV channel SVT the pair had been critical of each other’s approach to the conflict in the former Soviet republic.

“The atmosphere was both serious and intense, there were quite a few exchanges between Blinken and Lavrov, especially about Ukraine, and they criticised each other,” said Ms Linde. “It is positive that you talk face to face and can show criticism.”

Mr Blinken and Mr Lavrov are among foreign ministers from 57 nations attending the OSCE Ministerial Council summit in the Swedish capital.

On Wednesday, the US Secretary of State delivered another warning to Russia while attending a Nato conference in Riga, Latvia. He said the Biden administration would impose “high-impact economic measures that we’ve refrained from using in the past”, if Russia invaded Ukraine.

At the same time, he said the sides should recommit to the 2015 Minsk truce accords that offered a framework for resolving the conflict. Moscow has accused Kiev of seeking to sabotage those accords, a charge Ukraine rejects.