Female ISIS inmate uses knotted bedsheets in escape attempt at French prison

A female inmate at a French prison tried to escape by tying bedsheets together then climbing down the security wall.

The woman, 31, who has served four years on terrorism charges after travelling to Syria, was caught after setting off motion detectors.

She had dug a hole in the wall of her cell before using her improvised rope.

France’s Justice Ministry said guards had thwarted the escape attempt from the Paris region’s second-largest prison on Sunday morning.

Guards immediately inspected all of the women’s cells at the Fresnes Prison to ensure all other prisoners were accounted for and an investigation was launched by the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office, the ministry said.

The prisoner was jailed after she travelled to Syria to join ISIS, Broadcaster France Info reported.