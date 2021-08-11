EU's coal use drops by a third in clean energy shift

A coal-fired power plant in Poland, which accounts for nearly all of the EU's hard coal production. Bloomberg

The EU’s coal consumption has dropped by a third in two years in a boost to Europe’s clean energy drive.

The sharp decline began before the pandemic as countries shifted to cleaner energy.

Coal power plants are among the top polluters in Europe, and EU leaders agreed at June’s G7 summit to speed up efforts to phase out the fuel.

But with some members still reliant on fossil fuels, tensions over coal are regarded as an obstacle to the EU’s plans for a sweeping green overhaul.

Brussels faces resistance from industry-heavy countries in Eastern Europe that fear the plans will affect jobs and increase energy costs.

Poland accounts for 96 per cent of hard coal production in the EU and nearly half of all consumption. The Czech Republic is the only other producer.

But as countries moved to cleaner energy, consumption of hard coal across the bloc fell by 35 per cent between 2018 and 2020.

Germany is the biggest consumer of brown coal, also known as lignite, a softer fuel that is mainly used to produce electricity.

Brown coal is regarded as damaging to the environment because it is mined in open-air pits and used in relatively inefficient power plants.

Mirroring the decline in hard coal use, consumption of brown coal across the EU dropped by 33 per cent from 2018 to 2020.

Eurostat, the EU agency that published the figures, said the decline in coal use had accelerated from 2019 onwards – before the onset of Covid-19.

It said this was because countries had shifted to natural gas and renewable energy sources, and cut their production of coke, a substance used to make iron and steel.

The figures showed EU coal consumption is nearly two thirds lower than in 1990, the year used as a benchmark for the bloc’s emissions targets.

In a June report, the European Environment Agency said most of the EU had reduced coal use but faster cuts were needed at large power plants.

“Achieving the goals set by the European Green Deal will imply a much faster abandoning of fossil fuels,” it said.

Pressure to phase out coal is growing after a report by a UN panel this week said the world had a narrow window to stave off climate catastrophe.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said countries should use the Cop26 summit in November to “consign coal to history”.

G7 leaders promised in June to end new government funding for coal power by the end of the year.

But tensions over coal led to disagreement at a recent G20 climate summit where countries failed to reach a deal on phasing out the fuel.

Britain’s Cop26 chief Alok Sharma described the failure as disappointing and said abandoning coal was necessary to reach global climate targets.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Getting there

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950 Engine 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox Eight-speed automatic Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

